"Invest in land. After all, they're not making anymore!" That's sound advice, especially amidst today's volatile financial world ... and even more so if you hunt.
Holding deed to your own hunting ground provides huge benefits. If you own or lease as little as five acres in Missouri, or 40 acres in Illinois, you can apply for and receive resident "landowner" tags to harvest deer and turkey. In Missouri, if you own 75 acres or more you will qualify for additional tags.
But far more important than free tags, having your own hunting ground offers the ability and enjoyment of putting in food plots and mineral licks (providing not prohibited by law) and ponds, building permanent blinds or stands, creating cover and improving travelways between feeding and bedding areas, and limiting hunting pressure by deciding who hunts the property.
The problem is that purchasing or keeping your own hunting acreage is not always an option. Sometimes a career keeps you moving every few years, or raising a family requires putting those available dollars other places. And even if you are at the point in life where you have some disposable income to invest in your own hunting property, finding affordable land that is suitable for hunting - or that can be made reasonably suitable - is becoming more difficult.
The days of buying unimproved rural land in the Midwest for $50 to $100 an acre has been a thing of the past for many decades now.
Nowadays, even the least desirable hunting land can run $800 to $1,000 an acre. And land with year-round water, easy access, no easements or deed restrictions is going to be exponentially higher based on topography, if the land has any usable buildings (improvements) already in place, proximity to utilities, or other available uses (such as farmland or property adjacent to slated development).
Acreage on the low end of the spectrum, which may at first seem like a real bargain, is often hard to access due to terrain or being landlocked by other properties without a dedicated access easement, or it has been too aggressively logged or farmed in recent years. It takes a while to make wildlife habitat improvements, and even longer if you start with a blank slate.
So what's a hunter without a boat load of cash or some inherited quality hunting acreage supposed to do aside from joining friends and neighbors on the available publicly-held tracts of land within driving distance? You could always look at leasing some acreage during the fall hunting seasons, even going in with one of more other hunters to improve your options by having more cash available. But perhaps the best option is to make friends with a landowner.
Befriending A Landowner
The process of gaining hunting privilege on private land is not one of trickery or deceit. In fact it's quite the opposite. You "earn the right" to hunt on someone else's land for free by either building a friendship or providing a needed service.
Most connections between hunters and landowners start with an acquaintance due to some other reason - perhaps you work together, know each other through a family member or shared friend, or just a connection made by word of mouth. But it's not out of the realm of reality to simply find someone who owns a quantity of acres and simple knock on their door ... "cold calling" is the term oft-used in the sales world.
Regardless of how the connection is made, the first step is to "introduce" yourself.
Here's a quick tidbit of advice. Time-honored etiquette dictates you should "never show up empty-handed." That holds true when befriending a landowner to gain hunting privelage. Unless you're cold calling on a stranger, ask that mutual acquaintance or another coworker and find out what the landowner likes ... whether it be a particular brand of Scotch, a couple boxes of shotgun shells, a new cap with their favorite implement tractor manufacturer or sports team's logo, or a stick of summer sausage rack of ribs.
Now don't just walk up to the house and knock and hand him (or her) the gift when they open the door. But have that gift ready in the truck so you can retrieve and offer it before you part ways. It'll leave a lasting impression.
Since you're not selling vacuum cleaners, or asking them to Sunday services, or looking to go out on a blind date, you'll want to keep if fairly informal. If you already see the person occasionally at work, or church, or the bar, then you've likely already made a casual connection. But if that's not the case then just knock on the door, take a deep breath to calm your nerves, and when he (or she) answers you'll start by kindly introducing yourself.
A little small talk might ease the tension but keep it at a bare minimum or it'll start making for an uneasy feeling ... especially on the landowner's part. It's going to become evident real quick why you're interrupting the other person's supper, nap or chore time. You are the one who approached him (or her), and you're the one who is seeking a favor of hunting privileges, that's the simple truth and there's no need to belabor the inquiry by beating around the bush about it too much.
That said, if you have a common friend or relative this might be the time to name drop and let them know. For instance, "Good morning sir. My name is Doug Smith. My neighbor, Bob Jones (his brother-in-law or coworker or chiropractor or mechanic), said I might want to talk to you." And make that first contact with hat in hand - both figuratively and literally. Now's the time to show some respect. You've just interrupted this person's day and are about to ask him to let you hunt on his land. And in today's sue-happy, litiguious world that's no small thing. A gentle approach is a must (especially for a first-timer at this kind of thing).
So in a very forward manner let the landowner know your intentions. Don't just blurt out your reason for being there in one sentence, but also don't belabor the unveiling of your purpose. It's entirely possible the landowner has no interest or intention whatsoever of letting you or anyone else have access to her (or his) land for hunting.
Maybe they've been burned before by hunters who killed as many deer or turkey as they could without restraint, or who left the land littered or damaged, or failed to show any kind of thankfulness for the privilege of being granted access in the first place. Or maybe the landowner or family members or friends already hunt the acreage during certain seasons. In that case it might not be an option for fall deer but could be accessed for spring turkey, or is occupied during waterfowl season but available for early season archery hunting.
Here's where having at least a little prior knowledge of the landowner is most helpful. Maybe you've heard that she or he used to hunt their own land but age or illness has required them to stop. Or perhaps they once had livestock and used the land for grazing and hay production and didn't allow shooting for fear of having an animal killed, but they've recently sold off the cattle or horses and now they'd likely entertain hunting. Maybe they put out a sizable garden or field crops and the deer or feral hogs are wreaking havoc on the plants.
In the case of the first scenario, perhaps they would be willing to let someone hunt their land if they'd be given a portion of the meat after processing. Someone who has tasted deer tenderloin or wild turkey breast for years but can no longer hunt would likely welcome some of that healthy meat to enjoy like old times. As for the latter, wild hogs are just an all-out nuisance (especially in Missouri's Ozarks), and too many deer can be a problem as well to gardeners or crop farmers.
Okay, you've made introductions and explained why you've come calling. If the door hasn't been slammed in your face at this point then it's time to start name-dropping references. If the conversation is pretty cut and dried, consider simply stating that you can provide some references of landowners you've dealt with before. If the conversation is going more easy, consider working it into the talk by saying that you've hunted on other people's land in the past and it was a good experience for both you and them and you'd be glad to provide the names and numbers of those people if it would be helpful.
Be ready! Have as many names as possible and their contact phone numbers at the ready. If I'm a landowner and someone comes knocking asking to hunt on my land you can bet I don't intend to have to track down the contact information for their references. It's your job as the hunter looking for a place to hunt with hat in hand to do the legwork and have that list of names and related contact numbers already written or printed out in a legible list and on a piece of paper folded and tucked in your pocket ready to go.
And here's another tip. Do yourself a favor and give those people on the list a heads-up that you wish to use them as a reference. It's only fair to not blindside them with a questioning phone call. And it just might be that for whatever reason that past experience of you hunting on their land wasn't as favorable for them as you thought it was (even if you minded your manners, perhaps the practice just made them uneasy for some reason). The time to learn that information is before you go throwing their name around and potentially ruining your upcoming hunting season by giving an unfavorable reference.
What, you're still standing on the porch, or even better yet you're sitting in the living room sharing a cup of coffee with the property owner? That's a good sign. You're almost there.
Remember the etiquette rule I mentioned earlier about how you should "never show up empty handed." You still have that gift in the truck and you'll likely want to retrieve it and present it shortly. But sometimes you can offer something much more valuable to the landowner than something in a bottle or box or wrapper. At this point you might explore the options of assisting the landowner by providing predator control, or assisting as a watchman keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity during hunting seasons and pre-season scouting, or even helping with seasonal farm chores such as lending a hand during haying or harvesting season.
Decades ago my grandparents owned about 110 rural acres. It's where they built their home and eventually raised their three children. But next in importance, they raised their food and livelihood there on that land. The land sustained cows, pigs and chickens, and horses used to help work the land, hay and corn for animal feed, and a sizable garden for eating fresh and canning for winter. The woodlots, fencerows and field edges of the farm also provided cover for deer, turkey, rabbit and squirrel, along with a wealth of smaller rodents and birds. Along with such a wild bounty came a healthy population of coyotes and foxes, bobcats and an occasional black bear or mountain lion. But by large the biggest nuisance of them all was the coyotes.
Grandpa wasn't a hunter. He kept a small .22 rifle on a shelf above the bedroom door which he used each fall to dispatch a couple hogs at butchering time. And I suspect he'd shoot a varmint if it was trying to harm his animals but I never heard such stories. But he gladly granted passage onto and across his land to a group of weekend coyote hunters who had trained hounds and liked to chase the coy dogs.
The band of houndsmen gathered a couple Saturdays each month and used their dogs to chase coyotes across the countryside. They used the network of county roads and private lanes to keep up with the dogs once they were on a hot trail. If they opened a gate they'd be careful to close it immediately. If a hunter drove across a field he would make sure it was dry and firm enough to support his truck (this was in the days before ATVs or UTVs) without leaving it ruts, and was careful never to damage crops.
So why would grandpa let a bunch of guys he barely knew have free reign to enter his property at will without notice? Because they were providing a very important service to the farmer. They were keeping the coyote population in check. They likely said something like "... we like running our dogs and hunting coyotes, and we can help keep the population knocked down and keep them away from your livestock." Any reasonable rancher or farmer would be open to at least entertaining such an offer.
You can provide that same service for a landowner. Ask her if she has any problems with coyotes or feral hogs on her land. Offer to dispatch any you see while hunting deer, turkey or whatever the main focus might be (within the guidelines of the state's laws, of course). Furthermore, offer to keep an eye on her fences, or report to her any unusual activity you might see while back on the back 40 acres hunting. In today's weird world of clandestine meth making and thievery (often by those looking to steal to buy the same drugs the smarter addicts are making in those backwoods labs) who couldn't use an extra set of eyes keeping a watch on their land. Let him or her know you'll quickly report to them any out-of-the-ordinary activity you might find.
You Have Access ... Now What?
First, remember to get that gift out of the truck and present it before you part ways. Having that stick of summer sausage, new ball cap or bottle of their favorite drink in hand when they watch you pull out of the driveway will only work to help ease their mind that they've made the correct decision in allowing you hunting access on their land.
Next, be a man or woman of your word. Close the gates securely when you pass through them. Don't put up feeders or tree stands without permission, and never damage trees or ground in the process. Notify the farmer when you find a downed fence, and even offer to help him cut up the tree which fell across the wire and help look for the cattle that got out because of the opening in the fence. Sure, it's not your land and it might interrupt a few hours of hunting time. But you've been given a great gift of available hunting land and if you play your cards right you could have access, perhaps even exclusive access, to hunt the land for years to come.
When, not "if" but "when", you kill that big deer or that huge turkey, or that bonus antlerless deer, or limit out on ducks or geese remember the landowner and offer a little bit of the processed meat. Even if they decline the offer you've done your part by offering. Like I said earlier, oftentimes a landowner with property suitable for hunting was once a hunter himself who has grown too old or feeble to get out and about. Few things make an aging former hunter or angler happier than a package of venison tenderloin or a roast, a fresh wild turkey breast, a couple nice ducks or a mess of fresh-caught fish.
If you're using the land to take your children or grandchildren hunting and they kill something, snap a picture of them and their harvest and show it to the landowner. True outdoorsmen (and outdoorswomen) like to see the outdoor traditions being passed down to future generations. And if possible, take the child with you when you return to thank the landowner and give them their gift of meat. They'll likely enjoy seeing the next generation of hunters being taught good manners and responsibility.
And last but not least, don't forget Christmas. Send the landowner a card, or better yet give her or him a gift as a token of your appreciation. Consider a nice calendar geared toward their interests or hobbies, or a meat and cheese tray, a bottle or case of their favorite adult beverage, a gift card to their favorite restaurant (you can find out which one through small talk during visits while coming and going to hunt), some of their favorite summer sausage and some quality crackers, a loaf of homemade bread, or a sugar-cured ham.
If they heat with wood consider buying them a couple rank of firewood and have it delivered and stacked ... you get the idea.
Trust me, it's worth giving the gift. With more and more hunting land disappearing each year due to urban sprawl, or landowners becoming leary of allowing others access for fear or repercussions should an accident occur while on the land, consider the gift you've been given.
Lastly, be sure and follow up each year a few months before hunting season to assure the offer still stands. And, likewise, of something changes and you no longer with to have hunting access be sure and discuss that with the landowner as well. It's the right thing to do. And it just might earn you another favorable recommendation the next time you go knocking on someone's door.
