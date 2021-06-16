Program recalls local 'Trail of Tears' memories

A two-part program recognizing the "Trail of Tears" and the bicentennials of Missouri and St. Francois County was held Wednesday afternoon, June 9, at the gazebo in Farmington's Long Park. The historical recognitions were held under the direction of the Trail of Tears National Historical Trail, Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears and Highways of History Planning Committee. In between the two ceremonies, attendees were entertained by the bluegrass group, "Don't Call Us Late for Dinner." Also in attendance were the 2021 "Remember the Removal Riders" who bicycled in for the ceremony.