A two-part program recognizing the "Trail of Tears" and the bicentennials of Missouri and St. Francois County was held Wednesday afternoon, June 9, at the gazebo in Farmington's Long Park. The historical recognitions were held under the direction of the Trail of Tears National Historical Trail, Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears and Highways of History Planning Committee. In between the two ceremonies, attendees were entertained by the bluegrass group, "Don't Call Us Late for Dinner." Also in attendance were the 2021 "Remember the Removal Riders" who bicycled in for the ceremony.
Program recalls local 'Trail of Tears' memories
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An area woman is facing multiple charges following alleged assaults on emergency room staff members at Washington County Memorial Hospital on Sunday.
- Updated
On Thursday, charges were filed in St. Francois County against three area men accused of possessing child pornography following separate Misso…
- Updated
A 17-year-old driver was killed in a vehicle crash on Route D in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday morning.
- Updated
The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked several accidents over the weekend including two collisions with fatalities and a hit and run incident.
- Updated
A woman drowned while swimming in Big River on Tuesday in Washington County. Multiple area emergency departments responded to the water rescue…
- Updated
Jeremy Brooks, a part-time officer for Bonne Terre Police Department and a full-time training officer for the Missouri Department of Correctio…
- Updated
The Hot Chick. Pretty Fly for a White Pie.
- Updated
Formal charges have been filed against two St. Francois County Jail inmates who allegedly escaped custody last week and were apprehended a sho…
- Updated
Heather Beard, a 2021 graduate of Farmington High School, showed up to freshman orientation last week at Truman State University and found a n…
- Updated
Not getting the transparency and clarity they were seeking from the St. Francois County Commissioners, residents Rice and Adams Road turned to…