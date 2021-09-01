Property tax rate set, two items OK'd for fall ballot

At its Aug. 23 meeting, the Farmington City Council set the city's property tax rate and approved two tax proposals that will appear on the municipal election ballot in November.
At the top of the meeting, a public hearing was held on an ordinance setting the property tax rate.
Explaining how the rate is determined, City Administrator Greg Beavers said, “This is an annual process we have to go through where we set the new tax rate based on a couple of calculations. The first one is the value of all new construction. …The second part is the Hancock calculation on the existing taxes.
"You’re allowed to have a [Consumer Price Index] adjustment each year. The rate we published in the newspaper was .4094, which was based on our preliminary calculations. After we received the confirmation back from the State Auditor’s Office, they set the maximum at .4095. …The total tax rate for the city is .4095 per hundred dollars assessed valuation.”
There were no public comments made regarding the proposed tax rate.
In regular session, councilors approved an ordinance proposing the city impose a public safety tax of one-half of one percent for public safety, and a second ordinance that proposes imposition of a use tax on internet sales. Both measures will be subject to the approval of voters on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Beavers updated the councilors on several items of business during his bimonthly report.
“We received the first tranche of payment of ARPA funds,” he said. “The deposit was $1,928,364. We should receive the next one in eight to 10 months. Beavers said that the council will have to go over the budget again to determine how the funds are allowed to be used.
“I submitted the grant application today to MoDOT for about a $1.1 million project for the lighting at the airport,” Beavers said. “There’s a 10% match on that, but it is programmed into the budget.”
Beavers also said the council needs to approve contracts in October with Tyler Software. The city has outgrown the software currently being used.
“We will initiate the implementation in January to start that process," he said. "It’s almost a full year of implementation, starting with the financial side. It’s about $500,000 for initialization and to put all the pieces together. The software package is about $163,000 a year. We don’t own the software. It is accessed as a service.”
According to Beavers, the street, parks, and water and sewer departments are fully staffed at this time.
“We do have a prison crew of eight programmed for the Parks Department,” he said. “We are looking for two clerical positions — one in utility billing and one in finance.”
With the resignation of Finance Director Michelle Daniel, Beavers told the councilors that city finances will be overseen by Thurman and Shinn Accountants until Oct. 1.
Development Services Director Tim Porter gave a report on census figures for the city.
“Our April 1, 2020 population is 18,217,” he said. “In 2010, our population was 16,240. It’s about a 12% change in population. We’ve grown a lot since 1870, when we were about 400 people.”
In new business, the council approved a resolution granting an easement at 826 Potosi Street. A resolution appointing Larry Forsythe and Harry Peterson III to serve on the GPMVLC Board was also approved.
In legislation, the council approved fixing the city's tax rate at .4095 per $100 of assessed property valuation, and approved an amendment to the municipal code allowing daycares to be operated in the OP-1 zoning district.
