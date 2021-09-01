Property tax rate set, two items OK'd for fall ballot

Beavers updated the councilors on several items of business during his bimonthly report.

“We received the first tranche of payment of ARPA funds,” he said. “The deposit was $1,928,364. We should receive the next one in eight to 10 months. Beavers said that the council will have to go over the budget again to determine how the funds are allowed to be used.

“I submitted the grant application today to MoDOT for about a $1.1 million project for the lighting at the airport,” Beavers said. “There’s a 10% match on that, but it is programmed into the budget.”

Beavers also said the council needs to approve contracts in October with Tyler Software. The city has outgrown the software currently being used.

“We will initiate the implementation in January to start that process," he said. "It’s almost a full year of implementation, starting with the financial side. It’s about $500,000 for initialization and to put all the pieces together. The software package is about $163,000 a year. We don’t own the software. It is accessed as a service.”

According to Beavers, the street, parks, and water and sewer departments are fully staffed at this time.