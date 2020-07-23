Prospects get feet wet while Blues prepare

“They get comfortable — I think they see what kind of hockey they’re gonna be playing here soon,” Berube said. “The speed of it, the details of the game, what the coaches want and what they’re preaching. So it’s just good experience for both of 'em.”

Tucker said the Blues’ veterans have been welcoming and encouraging, even if it’s just a brief “good job” or “nice work.”

“It goes a long way obviously to a young guy,” Tucker said. “It’s nice. They take care of you well. I can’t say too many bad things about them, they’re all good guys.”

A seventh-round draft pick in 2018 (No. 200 overall), Tucker has been to two post-draft development camps with the Blues as well as two traditional training camps. But he wasn’t at those training camps long at all, and has yet to play in a preseason game.

“You’re doing 1-on-1’s or you’re battling with guys and you look up and you see this big guy coming at you,” Tucker said. “There’s been a few of those moments like: ‘Holy (bleep)! I’m battling with this guy right now, I’ve been watching him play on TV for the past 10 years.’ “

In that atmosphere, he tries to keep it simple, play his game, and remember that it’s just hockey. Even so ...