Prospects get feet wet while Blues prepare

EDMONTON, Alberta — During warmups Wednesday morning, David Perron skated by young Tyler Tucker and told him he might be playing forward in the day’s scrimmage.
“But I just thought he was maybe messing with me,” Tucker said.
He wasn’t. With Alexander Steen doing some rehab work and unavailable for the scrimmage, the Blues needed someone to fill out a third line for the White squad. That “someone” was indeed Tucker, a 20-year-old defenseman prospect from Longlac, Ontario.
Tucker thinks he last played forward three years ago during the preseason for junior hockey’s Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. You wouldn’t have known it by what happened Wednesday, when he calmly scored two goals in the White team’s 7-5 victory over the Blue squad at Centene Community Ice Center.
“It was good,” Tucker said, modestly, via phone from St. Louis. “I was able to get some shifts at forward and ended up getting rewarded.”
Tucker, who has been around for barely over a week, wasn’t even sure who fed him on the goals. Hey, they’re all new teammates to him, although he’s seen many of them on television for years.
Tucker was a last-minute addition to the Blues’ Phase 3 (training camp) roster, probably because several defensemen have been unavailable at various times — all presumably because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Colton Parayko missed the first day of camp; Robert Bortuzzo missed the first two; and Vince Dunn hasn’t practiced in a week.
Tucker was working out in Barrie, where he played 3 ½ seasons of junior hockey, when he got the call from Blues player development director Tim Taylor that his services were needed in St. Louis. His arrival was delayed a couple of days while complications were worked out with the NHL Players’ Association, but here he is.
“You just gotta soak it all in,” Tucker said. “It’s a lot faster, and especially having this big break (due to the pandemic). We finished in March so it’s been like four months since I’ve been playing like a full-paced game. Coming up here has been real good for me. I think it’s a big learning step.”
The Blues are allowed to bring an expanded roster of 31 players to Edmonton for the resumption of play. They have 33 right now in St. Louis, so Tucker and goalie Joel Hofer — another prospect out of juniors — won’t be coming along.
They are the future. Coach Craig Berube, general manager Doug Armstrong, and the Blues’ coaching staff are focused on the present as they attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.
Nonetheless, their mere presence shows that Tucker and Hofer are on the Blues’ radar. However short-lived at this time, any experience at the NHL level is priceless.
“They get comfortable — I think they see what kind of hockey they’re gonna be playing here soon,” Berube said. “The speed of it, the details of the game, what the coaches want and what they’re preaching. So it’s just good experience for both of 'em.”
Tucker said the Blues’ veterans have been welcoming and encouraging, even if it’s just a brief “good job” or “nice work.”
“It goes a long way obviously to a young guy,” Tucker said. “It’s nice. They take care of you well. I can’t say too many bad things about them, they’re all good guys.”
A seventh-round draft pick in 2018 (No. 200 overall), Tucker has been to two post-draft development camps with the Blues as well as two traditional training camps. But he wasn’t at those training camps long at all, and has yet to play in a preseason game.
“You’re doing 1-on-1’s or you’re battling with guys and you look up and you see this big guy coming at you,” Tucker said. “There’s been a few of those moments like: ‘Holy (bleep)! I’m battling with this guy right now, I’ve been watching him play on TV for the past 10 years.’ “
In that atmosphere, he tries to keep it simple, play his game, and remember that it’s just hockey. Even so ...
“It’s pretty cool when you get off the ice and you’re like, ‘Man, I just skated with 30 NHL players,’" Tucker said.
As for Hofer, he has a “welcome-to-the-NHL” moment every time he sees someone like Vladimir Tarasenko bearing down on him and unleashing a shot.
“Tarasenko and (Ryan) O’Reilly — (Brayden) Schenn, (Tyler) Bozak,” Hofer said. “There’s so many good players and they can all shoot the pucks. Their shots are faster and they can definitely pick the spots. If you’re showing a hole somewhere ...”
They’ll make you pay.
Armstrong said long ago that he planned on bringing four goaltenders to Phase 3, and Hofer is the fourth goalie. Unlike Tucker, he’s been in St. Louis nearly a month dating back to Phase 2 voluntary workouts. His presence seemingly indicates he has passed Evan Fitzpatrick on the organizational depth chart.
“No complaints, I’m having fun,” said Hofer, who turns 20 on July 30. “It’s a great opportunity for me, and I’m obviously learning a lot each day.”
In the middle of his Western Hockey League junior season with the Portland Winterhawks, Hofer starred for Team Canada in the World Juniors, coming off the bench very early in the tournament and leading them to the gold medal.
He’s wearing his Winterhawks goalie’s mask during camp. The back of the helmet, left side, reads: Family First.
“You know, there’s more to life than hockey,” Hofer explained.
On the right side is: Play Your Game.
Which is pretty self-explanatory.
Tucker and Hofer remain junior eligible, but both would prefer turning pro and playing for the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate, which will be in Springfield (Mass.) next season. Assuming there’s AHL play in 2020-21 in this coronavirus pandemic age.
So there’s much uncertainty there. But if nothing else, the time in St. Louis has allowed Tucker and Hofer to bond. Like other Blues extras during camp, they’ve been staying in a hotel.
“We’re pretty close,” Tucker said. “We’ve playing a lot of golf lately, and we were just out playing tennis (Saturday night). We hang out probably every day. We’re obviously the younger guys in the crew. It’s been nice to have him here.”
Although it may be a couple, three years off, this may not be the last time they’re Blues teammates.
