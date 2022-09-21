Public meetings scheduled Oct. 1 for two Missouri state parks and historic sites

Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations.

Elephant Rocks State Park and Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site will host a joint town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 1, at the Main Shelter at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.

Park team members will be present to answer questions and provide information. The meeting will be followed by a kids craft program.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings are being held virtually or in person in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

For more information, call 573-546-3454.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.