Public meetings scheduled Sept. 17 for six Missouri state parks, historic sites

Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments, and to ask questions about the parks and their operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:

• St. Joe State Park: Open house from 3-4 p.m. at Shelter 1, 2800 Pimville Rd. in Park Hills, 573-431-1069.

• Battle of Athens and Iliniwek Village state historic sites: Town hall at 1 p.m. at the shelter house at Battle of Athens State Historic Site, 12378 Athens State Park Rd. in Revere, 660-877-3871.

• Bollinger Mill State Historic Site: Town hall at 2 p.m. at the day use area, 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville, 573-243-4591.

• Wakonda State Park: Town hall at 5 p.m. at Shelter 1, 32836 State Park Rd. in La Grange, 573-655-2280. The meeting will be followed by a tram tour of the park.

• St. Francois State Park: Town hall 6 p.m., 8920 U.S. Highway 67 N. in Bonne Terre, 573-358-2173.

Park team members will be present to answer questions and provide information.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings are being held virtually or in person at all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.