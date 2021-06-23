Gena Crump, Purchasing Clerk

Crump has worked for Madison Medical Center for 16 years.

"Madison Medical Center is a great place to work because everyone is supportive of each other and we all try to work together to help," Crump said.

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"Everyone's efforts were to work together and try to do the things to keep our patients, residents, and employees as safe as possible," Crump said.

Did you know?

Madison Medical Purchasing Department has two employees and combined they have almost 46 years in the department and 70 years of experience in healthcare.

The Purchasing Department is made up of Joe Barnhouse and Gena Crump.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.