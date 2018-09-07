LOCATION: This site is located 6 miles south of Pinckneyville off state Highway 127, then 2 miles west on Pyatts Blacktop in Perry County, Illinois.
The expansion of Pyramid State Park consisted of four land acquisitions totaling 16,245 acres from Ark Land Company on October 1, 2001. This acquisition was the largest ever made by the Department of Natural Resources and resulted in the largest state park in Illinois totaling 19,015 acres. Pyramid State Park consists of five separate management units. They are: Pyramid State Park (3,181 acres), Captain Unit (6,105 acres), Denmark Unit (4,385 acres), East Conant Unit (2,824 acres) and Galum Unit (2,520 acres).
Pyramid State Park consists of heavily forested hills interspersed with numerous lakes and ponds. The majority of the area was previously strip mined for a shallow vein of coal. Approximately 400 acres of water form lakes varying in size from 0.1 acres to 24 acres. All of the strip mined area has been replanted to hardwoods and pines with small fields planted to food plots. Fishing and boating are allowed on lakes with a 10 h.p. maximum limit. A small campground with gravel pads, tables, fire grills, dump station and picnic shelter is available. Total Acres: 3,181 Huntable Acres: 2,754. Habitat Type Acres: Timber 2,217; Cropland/Old Field 564; Lakes 400.
SPECIES: Deer, dove, woodcock, turkey, rabbit, furbearers, squirrel, quail, waterfowl
Statewide regulations apply, unless otherwise specified
See site specific regulations
No waterfowl hunting in park
For further information: Pyramid State Park - 1562 Pyramid Park Road, Pinckneyville, IL 62274 (618/357-2574).
