Questions remain for Cardinals after abridged spring training

2. Can Carpenter have a ‘complete’ renaissance?

It’s too early to tell if Matt Carpenter is all the way back, but his final two days of spring plate appearances showed something. He had three walks and an opposite-field homer off two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in his last five trips to the plate. Carpenter was intent this spring about hitting the ball the other way instead of banging his head against the shift. Carpenter was stung, and apologetic, about his lightweight .226 2019 season and was walking around with a confidence this spring that he didn’t appear to have last year and that he knew something this spring that everybody else didn’t.

It would seem that when Carpenter hits second in the lineup, he may have some more honest defenses deployed against him if leadoff man Wong, a threat to steal, is on base.

3. Who’s left in the outfield and can Carlson crack the lineup?

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Carlson was a Grapefruit League eye-popper for the first two weeks of spring training but tapered off toward the end, going nothing for his last eight. He still had a better spring than his leading competitor, O’Neill, although Lane Thomas made a late bid and hit three homers, two in his last four games besides walking five times in those games.