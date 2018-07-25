COLUMBIA, Mo. — It has been a quiet summer around the Missouri basketball program compared to this time last year. That’s a good thing for second-year coach Cuonzo Martin.
Last year, the Michael Porter Jr. hoopla continued to percolate from the spring to the fall. And as Martin’s first roster came together with all its celebrated parts, the program benefited from the constant buzz.
This year, with his coaching staff and standards firmly established, Martin can appreciate a more routine summer spent on the practice courts.
“Last year it was new and there were so many moving parts,” Martin said Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. “New coach, new staff. Everyone’s trying to find their way. You have Michael Porter Jr., an extreme talent, (and) other high school guys coming in, returning guys. There was not a lot of continuity, which is expected early.
“But I think right now ... and I’m never a guy to use the word ‘culture’ a lot, and I know people say it all the time, but I think your culture is your everyday movement. How you go about your business. I don’t think it has to be said all the time. I think we have a great culture now because guys understand what it takes to be successful.”
Martin signed a less ballyhooed recruiting class this year, including two Division I transfers who won’t play this season, guards Mark Smith (Illinois) and Dru Smith (Evansville). But while the hubbub has dispersed with Porter off to the NBA, Martin and his staff have sensed a stronger investment from the roster’s mix of newcomers and veterans.
“We’re more willing to move the ball, more willing to be better teammates,” assistant coach Cornell Mann said in June. “We had good teammates last year, but more guys are bought in already this early.”
Here’s another difference: For the first time that he’s been a college coach, Martin has players sleeping in the gym overnight, he said. He mentioned two Tuesday: Mark Smith, who was a standout at Edwardsville, and freshman guard Javon Pickett, from Belleville East.
“I’m shocked if I don’t see them (in the gym) between 5 o’clock and 7:30 in the morning every day,” Martin said. “Unbelievable.”
“The difference is,” he continued, “it’s a year later. Guys understand what’s expected of them, what’s expected of me and our staff. There are certain things we need to do to be successful. Some things we can’t compromise, the accountability, the humility of how you approach this thing, the integrity and character of how you go about it.”
Martin described one of last summer’s challenges as “trying to maintain a level of humility across the board with (the) players.”
The excitement, spurred by Porter and the nation’s fifth-ranked recruiting class, built an excitement that Martin said “sometimes overtakes you as a young guy.”
After a 20-win season and the program’s return to the NCAA Tournament following a five-year absence, the focus has shifted from hype and back toward basketball this summer. And while the Tigers discover ways to replace last year’s lost firepower on offense, Martin believes his new roster has the chance to be “elite” defensively, he said Tuesday.
“It is fun to coach them,” he said. “It is fun to be around them. They want to be good players.”
MIZZOU FLIPS UTAH FOR TEMPLE
The Tigers will replace this year’s home game against Utah with a visit from Temple, Martin said. Temple was 17-16 last season with notable nonconference wins over Auburn, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Clemson and finished 8-10 in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls lost in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament and finished No. 59 in the RPI.
Utah recently asked Mizzou if it could push back this year’s game to the 2019-20 season, leaving the Tigers short a home game for the coming season. Martin said Mizzou might have one more nonconference game to add to the schedule before releasing a finalized version. The schedule includes Iowa State (in Ames, Iowa), Central Florida, Xavier and Illinois (in St. Louis), plus the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, where the Tigers open against Kennesaw State then play two more games with a possible matchup against Kansas State.
PINSON EXPECTED BACK SOON
Freshman point guard Xavier Pinson still is home in Chicago for what Martin described as “a personal issue.” Pinson was on campus for team workouts for several weeks earlier this summer.
“Nothing to be alarmed about,” Martin said. “It’s something he’s dealing with. But he’s working out. I’ve got to sneak in and see if he’s lifting those weights. He’s doing all right.”
Pinson recently announced on Instragam that his family is throwing him a party Saturday before he comes back to Mizzou.
WATSON IMPRESSES
There’s little doubt Martin expects Torrence Watson to contribute immediately this season. The All-Metro guard from Whitfield School was the area’s top high school scorer as a senior last season.
“He’s talented,” Martin said. “He can score the ball. Coming in at 6-4, 200-plus pounds he’s already strong and physical enough. He works extremely hard. ... He can play on the perimeter now.”
