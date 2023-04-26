Before the start of the Fredericktown R-I School Board’s monthly meeting, April 18, three board members took their oaths of office.

Kristen Starkey and Jennifer Hale were reelected and Ken Lunsford was newly elected during the April 6 election. The board certified the election results and reorganized the board. The members chose to keep Richard Allgier as president and Sandy Sonderman as vice president.

After the certification, oaths, and reorganization, the board was able to move on to the full agenda for the night.

First up was a very special guest, Andrew Jones, who was chosen as the Unitec Student of the Month for April. Unitec Director Jeff Cauley had a few words to say before presenting Jones with the plaque.

“I’m really pleased to honor Andrew Jones this month,” Cauley said. “He is a first year junior in our power sports program and he just got back from competing at state.”

Cauley said, Jones is very safety conscious, comfortable around the equipment, and always looking for ways to improve.

UniTec instructor John Tiemann sent along a statement to the board which Cauley read: “He said that he (Jones) is one of the most respectful kids, and he can work on just about any machine. He doesn’t shy away from things. If I need Andrew to work on a tractor or lawn mower or whatever it is, he’ll jump right in and he’s not afraid. He’s really become kind of a leader even though he’s just a first year kid in class.”

Cauley then presented Jones with a plaque and Allgier presented him with a card and goody bag from the board.

Next, Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Pam Hanner took a moment to recognize KABMS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Beth Glore for being chosen the Middle School Athletic Director of the Year for the Southeast Region.

Hanner said, Glore was chosen during the regional meeting recently held in Farmington. She said, the students and staff are proud to have Glore as part of the KABMS team and she is definitely deserving of the recognition.

During Administrative Reports, Director of Special Education Shawnett Williams gave an overview of her department and recognized Heather Gamine for recently being awarded a grant for $10,000 worth of curriculum geared towards students with autism.

Williams gave the board an overview of the amount of time and paperwork that goes into making sure every student is taken care of and how amazing her staff has been at accomplishing the task. She also showed some of the “fun stuff,” such as the Eagles Christmas Party, Job Olympics, Family Day at Pine Crest, the Jelly Bean Festival, Unified Basketball, Transition Fair, etc.

Next, Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen took a few moments to readdress the topic of the CSIP survey.

“I do want you to know that some of the things brought up in the survey were in regards to communications,” Allen said. “When we’re drilling down it seems like, more specifically, there is a desire for more contact from the building principals and the teachers.”

Allen said, she has spoke with the building principals about getting Remind used across all buildings and is looking into more ways to improve communication.

During the superintendent’s report, Chadd Starkey announced the Fredericktown R-I Foundation would like to focus its attention on improving the greenhouse at the high school as its next big project.

Starkey said, after this project the foundation would like to start looking at the other buildings and as it sometimes feels like the high school gets all the “shiny new things.”

The board approved the request to move forward with looking into the greenhouse repairs.

Next, Starkey brought up the topic of graduation. Several senior parents attended the meeting in support of moving the ceremony outside onto the football field.

The pros and cons of inside versus outside were discussed. If held outside, there was concern about weather, wind, noise, distance from the graduates, etc. but being held outside would open up the opportunity for more to attend.

High School Principal Craig Gibbs said, he is not against moving it outside, but he wants to give the kids the quality ceremony they deserve.

The parents in attendance expressed how they remember graduating outside and felt it was a nostalgic event which their kids would like to experience. They also said, the parents and students are open to having it inside as a backup plan with the understanding of attendance being limited to tickets.

No decision was made during the meeting, but later in the week a survey was sent out to determine the overall opinion of the graduating class.