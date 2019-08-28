The Fredericktown R-I School Board met for its monthly meeting, Aug. 20.
Superintendent Brett Reutzel began the meeting with a recognition of the transportation department.
"We would like to recognize Alan (Shetley), Scott (Sikes) and Nick (Shetley)," Reutzel said. "In our bus inspection last year we received the exemplary maintenance award, which meant that 90 percent of our buses passed inspection. We are very proud of Alan, Nick and Scott as well as all of our bus drivers."
Reutzel said the award recognizes Alan and Nick especially for the time and effort they put into the buses to make sure they are safe.
"I just want to point out, Alan spent 48 days in the hospital last year," Sikes said. "I don't think he missed but a couple days of work. For what he went through, to get that accomplishment I think it speaks well for him and the training of his son to takeover. I'm extremely proud to be associated with those two."
Board member Jennifer Hale was also honored as she earned her advanced board member certification and was presented with a certificate and pin in honor of her dedication.
Architect Anthony Milano presented the board with preliminary drawings for the soccer field concession stand. The board approved the preliminary package and will meet at a separate meeting to go over final details.
Reutzel then discussed the FY21 calendar and his concerns passing out examples of what it may look like.
"If you recall the legislature, last spring, passed a school start date that we may not start next year before Aug. 24 so its 14 days prior to labor day is what it is," Reutzel said. "I think we are going to be challenged a little bit in our culture, however you want to say it, in regards to our school calendar and how to move forward."
Reutzel said the first semester may end up having to be shorter than the second semester or students will have to go on Christmas break and then come back and take semester exams a couple weeks later.
"You know if you're taking a high level math class that might be kind of challenging to have that break," Reutzel said. "At the same time there are some semester classes that will have an effect on our students if its 20 days shorter of a teacher trying to teach their kids and shortening up their instruction time. It's going to be a challenge."
Director of Special Education Shawnnett Williams then approached the board for approval of the new compliance plan.
"The state special ed compliance changed as of July 30," Williams said. "When that happens we have to change our local compliance plan. One of the options that I am recommending is to adopt the state plan and not make any changes to it."
Williams said the two major changes to the state plan have to do with the criteria for qualifying students with either a speech or language impairment.
"They are going the route now, like we do with specific learning disabilities, providing interventions to students prior to qualifying them as a special needs student," Williams said. "For speech we started last year providing speech intervention services which has been wonderful. That falls right into this plan."
The board approved the SPED compliance plan with Williams recommendations.
Reutzel informed the board that the district has had its asbestos inspection which is required every three years.
The board then voted to hold a special meeting Oct. 29 to go over superintendent evaluations.
In Reutzel's superintendent report he presented the board with enrollment numbers pointing out that grades K-5 all have a teacher to student ratio of 20 to 24 students per teacher.
Reutzel said, as the larger classes move up in grade or a new larger class comes in the building, the staff has been great working together to ensure the student to teacher ratio stays low. He predicted the 2020-21 kindergarten class size to be around 165 students an increase of 26 students compared to this year's kindergarten class.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5 p.m., Sept. 17 at the district offices.
