R-I spotlight on FES

This spring, Fredericktown Elementary School has had a sense of normalcy that has been missing from the past two school years. The school has been able to schedule activities which have not been on the calendar since the pandemic began, including field trips and assemblies.

In May, each grade level was able to take a field trip. Kindergarten students saw the movie "Sing 2" at the theater in Farmington.

“It was great to be able to give the kids the field trip experience again," Kindergarten teacher Jeanna Hennrich said. "They loved everything about it, the bus ride, movies, picnic, park and spending it with their friends.”

Hennrich will be retiring this week after 28.5 years in the classroom. She has been on nearly 60 field trips during her career, and it was fitting she was able to take one last trip this year after two years without one.

Not only did COVID keep students at FES from taking field trips, it also limited some of the experiences that students at this age usually have before coming to school.

“Because of COVID, some of my students had never been to the theater before," Kindergarten teacher Teresa Pogue said. "They were mesmerized. It was nice to see the kids unwind and have fun. They worked hard this year to meet their goals.”

“By having field trips for our students, it allows them to have new experiences,” Abbey Mooney said. “They get to enjoy outings with their classmates.”

First grade students spent a day learning about different animals at the Critter Lane Petting Zoo.

“Our students had a great time feeding and holding the animals," first grade teacher Jessica Slinkard said. "They enjoyed having a picnic lunch at Engler Park. It was a great way to finish up the year.”

Second grade explored the granite boulders at Elephant Rocks State Park, and toured the Battle of Pilot Knob museum and Fort Davidson. The last time these students at FES were able to take a field trip was during the fall of their kindergarten year. The anticipation had been building for them for a long time.

“My second graders were very excited when they found out we were finally going on a field trip to Elephant Rocks,” Second grade teacher Barbara Coleman said. “It was so much fun to watch them discover new things along the trail. They were captivated over something as simple as a lizard resting in the sun.”

Another new experience for many of our students has been the return of assemblies to the school calendar. In May, Brian and Terri Kinder returned to FES for two shows of their high-energy, engaging kids songs. Brian grew up in Fredericktown, and now he travels with his wife around the country, performing the songs he writes just for kids. Some of the favorites of our students and staff include “I Like Being a Kid,” the Christmas song “Blinking Lights,” and “My Teddy Bear,” which he sings as he throws a stuffed teddy bear around the audience. During each different verse, he secretly swaps it out with an increasingly bigger one, surprising the kids.

While talking to principal Joe Clauser after the assembly, Brian pointed to the stage and said, “On that stage, when I was in fifth grade, there was a group of kids who lip synced to the Beatles. That’s when I said I want to be a song writer and travel around and make music. I didn’t make it to the Beatles stature, but I just enjoy traveling and making music for kids.”

As traveling artists who rely on performances for their livelihood, the Kinders had to be creative during the pandemic. Some of their online performances were shared on the FES Facebook page so students and staff could experience them from home.

When talking about how the pandemic affected them, Terri said, “We’re very excited to be able to travel again. It’s been a long two years. We were able to do some virtual shows, but it’s just not the same. We’re glad to be back seeing kids. It feeds our souls.”

Everyone at FES is glad to be back. Back to field trips, back to assemblies, and back to normal-ish.

