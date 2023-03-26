PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Before he delivered the welcome to St. Louis and continued Jordan Walker’s radiant ascent as the Cardinals’ top prospect in a generation, manager Oliver Marmol first had a question.

In the manager’s office at Roger Dean Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Walker sitting across from him and bench coach Joe McEwing nearby, Marmol asked the 20-year-old outfielder for what he thought was his “best tool.”

“He said, ‘I don’t think about things very long, good or bad; I just kind of move on to the next thing, and that’s what’s helped me,’” Marmol recited. “It just confirmed why he’s ready.”

Walker will want to remember what happened next for a long time.

Marmol told Walker that he will be on the opening day roster when the Cardinals begin the season Thursday at Busch Stadium against Toronto. Likely to be in the starting lineup at one of the corner outfield spots, Walker leapfrogs from Class AA to the majors. Ahead of his 21st birthday on May 22, Walker will be the youngest Cardinal to make his major-league debut since Rick Ankiel snapped a curveball at age 20 in 1999.

Entering spring training, the Cardinals wanted to clear an avenue for Walker to force his way into the majors from the beginning, and despite a cool finish to spring the 6-foot-6, 250-pound right-handed talent was consistently one of their standout players.

“He came in and (we) made it very clear that this was going to be about competition, and if he proved that he was ready that he was going to have a true shot,” Marmol said. “To be able to sit across from him and honor that was pretty cool. … That (ability to move on) is the separator once you get to the big leagues. Yes, you’ve got to be able to hit and compete and play defense and do all the things he does. It’s when things get tough, it’s when you face adversity and you hit certain obstacles and people start to question your ability — to cancel out the noise and keep doing your job. I think he has that ability.”

“He opened up a lot of eyes in this camp,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “He is somebody who benefited from other people not being here. When you think of two-thirds of the outfield being at the (World Baseball Classic) created a lot of innings and at-bats for him, and he made the most of them.”

Between games of a two-town doubleheader Saturday, the Cardinals finalized their planned 26-man roster with a series of meetings and moves that confirmed additions — and some departures.

Veteran utility man Taylor Motter, 33, was added to the 40-man roster and the opening day roster after an impressive spring training. The Cardinals also want to keep him for middle-infield depth as backup shortstop Paul DeJong starts the year on the injured list. Left-handed-hitting rookie Alec Burleson made the team — a few hours before dropping a bunt to foil the Mets’ shift at Clover Park in a 4-4 tie Saturday night. Juan Yepez, who hit the Cardinals’ lone playoff homer this past October, was optioned to Class AAA Memphis.

The Cardinals also optioned lefties Genesis Cabrera and JoJo Romero to Memphis after each pitched in the team’s 3-2 victory Saturday afternoon against Miami in Jupiter, Florida. The team also assigned Andrew Suarez to minor-league camp.

That installs Zack Thompson and Packy Naughton as the team’s left-handed relievers in the bullpen and affirms that Andre Pallante and Chris Stratton will be the final right-handed pitchers added to the bullpen. Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, Jordan Hicks and Drew VerHagen were already (obviously) headed north.

Marmol called the lefty derby “the toughest call,” and he delayed finalizing the decision until after seeing how Saturday afternoon’s game played out.

“You’re looking at guys who all competed well (and) there’s only two spots for them, and when you look at Cabby’s body of work, we trust him and we like him,” Marmol said. “At the end of the day, Naughton and Thompson used their offseason really well. If you look at Thompson landing his curveball and that’s what we need him to do. And he’s done it at the highest rate of his career. Allows his other stuff to play really well. Naughton, with his slider adding several miles per hour, that’s going to open up his game. We felt that we were going to give those two guys a shot, and we’ll see if we got it right.”

The Cardinals will meet the maximum of 13 pitchers allowed on the 26-man roster, and the 13 position players will also include backup catcher Andrew Knizner. Nolan Gorman is positioned to be the designated hitter and sometime second baseman. Brendan Donovan will start there and backup Tommy Edman at shortstop. The Cardinals have underscored that if Walker is in the majors he’s in the lineup, and the rookie will get playing time in the outfield along with Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson.

In meetings, Marmol stressed that opening day is one roster and it’s not the roster that will conclude the season or even carry the team to contention. It’s a start.

“Whoever doesn’t make the club is going to contribute at some point,” Marmol said a few hours before telling Walker. “That is the whole point of having options and being able to have some depth. We want to make sure — are we missing anything with the message that we’re sending by the guys we do take, the 26 we do take?”

One of the most impressive young players in camp, shortstop Masyn Winn, punctuated his spring training by turning a dazzling double play Saturday night. He dove to his left, scrambled to his feet, touched second on his own, and lasered a throw to first to get Francisco Lindor by a step. Winn learned he’s headed to Class AAA Memphis — having pushed his assignment ahead with a strong camp.

“I think I deserve to be in the big leagues and one day I will be there,” Winn said.

Both drafted in 2020, Winn and Walker have become the closest of friends. Winn was on the team bus when he got the text from Walker about the meeting with Marmol.

“I jumped up and down, punching the seat,” Winn said. “I almost shed a tear for him. He’s 20 years old and about to go do his thing.”

Motter’s addition fills the 40-man roster. The Cardinals will make a move later this week to free a spot for Walker to be added.

Walker, the 21st overall pick in 2020, will be the eighth player the Cardinals have had on their roster before his 21st birthday. That list includes Ankiel, Steve Carlton, and Rogers Hornsby. At Class AA Springfield this past summer, Walker hit .306 with a .388 on-base percentage and slugged .510. He had 19 homers and 22 steals and vaulted toward the top of every prospect ranking in the industry. The Cardinals billed him as their best all-around hitting prospect since the another prospect who forced his way onto the opening day roster with a strong spring, Albert Pujols.

Halfway through the Grapefruit League schedule, Walker led in average, slugging, hits, and extra base hits. Since jarring his right shoulder sliding into second base, his uproarious start calmed but remained impressive. He takes a .508 slugging and .816 OPS into the final two exhibition games. Away from the field the Cardinals saw encouraging metrics – and a telling response to some frustrated at-bats and swings over pitches plunging from the zone.

“We can talk about his tools all day,” Marmol said. “Those don’t play if you can’t handle some pressure. So, this is not to the degree of the pressure that he’ll experience at the big-league level, but it’s an example of the most he’s had. See how he responds, and I feel like he did that well.”

Marmol added later about the quick-rising rookie: “You’ve got to see that things aren’t going to speed up on him, and he deserves a shot.”