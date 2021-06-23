Ray Allgier, RT (R)(M)

Allgier started working at Madison Medical Center 42 years ago.

"Working that many years here has given me great pleasure and satisfaction," Allgier said. "Being able to take care of my neighbors, friends and family is one of them. I have come to know most of the people in our community through giving care here at Madison Medical Center. It is great to have a hospital in our hometown. MMC gives employment for myself and many others, giving them the opportunity to work close to home and not have to drive the big city miles."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"Our hospital was dedicated to be here ready and willing to help all those who needed it, providing information, testing and treatment during the COVID pandemic," Allgier said. "The community did their part as well and with everyone helping it made it an easier thing to take and tackle."

Did you know?

Madison Medical Radiology Department has 219 years of experience in x-ray out of the 9 techs. That is an average of 24.3 years of experience per tech.

The Radiology Department is made up of Ron Tinsley, Angie Schweiss, Ray Allgier, Betsy Mell, Melissa King, Eric Horton, Andrew Hansen, Tiffany Johnson, and Sheila Kayich.

