BONNE TERRE – North County fought back a West County rally and prevailed in extra innings 4-3 on Thursday.
Karter Kekec faced one pitch in the 10th inning with runners at second and third bases. He pulled an RBI hit past the third baseman to score Nathan Roberts and end the game.
Kekec was 3-for-5 in six plate appearances, and scored the initial run of the contest in the first inning.
The Bulldogs were stopped in the top of the 10th by a ground-ball double play started by shortstop Kolten Poorman.
Poorman went 2-for-2 and reached base five times with three walks. He scored to tie the game in the seventh.
Poorman started for the Raiders (2-3-1) and lasted 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and allowed his three runs entirely in the seventh.
Shelby Lee finished the final 3 2/3 for North County and picked up the win. He struck out one and allowed three hits.
West County (2-2) pushed three runs across in the seventh inning with one out to surge ahead after trailing 2-0.
Kaiden Kaiser-Barton doubled in Dake McRaven, whose leadoff single set the table. Dakota Dowd followed with a go-ahead, two-run double to left-center that brought both Tyler Price and Kaiser-Barton to the plate for a 3-2 lead.
The West County momentum was slowed, however, when Poorman made a diving catch behind the pitcher's mound.
Ty Simily launched a line drive right into Seastrand's glove, which ended the inning and stranded the bases loaded.
Zach Francis had three singles from the leadoff spot, and Price tallied two hits on the day while scoring once for the Bulldogs.
Francis started for the visitors and pitched 6 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs and struck out five.
Hayden Roney closed in defeat, going three innings and allowing his only hit to Kekec on the final swing.
Poorman gave the Raiders hope with a one-out double in the seventh. Cole Ziegler, who was 2-for-4 overall, laced a double to left-center field against Francis that tied the game at 3-3.
North County jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning as Poorman singled in Kekec, who led off with a double. Seastrand scored when Hubbard connected for an RBI single up the middle with two outs in the second.
North County travels to Kennett on Friday, while West County faces Ellington next on Tuesday.
