Rainout delays Hicks' first start for Cardinals until the weekend

Jordan Hicks, on the eve of what he thought would be his first major-league start on Tuesday night, told his mother, Jennifer, to stay away. Not because he didn’t want her here but there was something more pressing.

Her daughter and Hicks’ sister, Avery, was about to deliver a baby — which would be Jennifer’s third grandchild — and Hicks said, “You have to be there for the kid. You’ve seen me pitch in the big leagues. You don’t have to be here for this specific game.

“I said, ‘Mom, this kid is bigger than baseball.’”

Hicks’ father also had planned on coming to St. Louis. But the 25-year-old Houstonian will be in the bullpen Tuesday night backing up Dakota Hudson, whose scheduled start Monday against Pittsburgh was rolled over into an outing Tuesday against Kansas City because of Monday’s rainout at Busch Stadium.

Manager Oliver Marmol talked to Hicks after the rainout and told him about the adjustment in plans and that Hicks still will be starting, now on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Adam Wainwright, whose career record against Milwaukee is a rousing 20-12 with a 2.60 earned-run average, is not pitching against the Brewers.

“I’d love to have ‘Waino’ throw Game 1 there (on Thursday),” said Marmol, “but having a full, healthy (bull)pen going into that four-game set also made sense.”

Marmol was concerned about how much of his bullpen he would have to use if he moved Hicks back to Wednesday afternoon’s game, which was slated to be a Wainwright start and will continue to be. Hicks, who hasn’t pitched more than three innings since 2017, when he was in the rotation for Class A Peoria and Palm Beach, would be targeted for about 45 pitches in his first start.

Marmol said he hoped to build Hicks’ pitch count each time Hicks pitches but added, “Playing the long game is more important than just ramping him up and getting him to 90 as quickly as possible.”

Hicks, before Monday’s game had been postponed to become the first half of a split doubleheader on June 14, said he was excited about what might have been Tuesday. After speaking to him, Marmol said, “He’s equally fired up. He’s ready.”

And so is Marmol.

“Having him on a starter’s schedule, where he has four days to prep, is our attempt at keeping him for 162 (games),” the manager said.

Hicks, whose elbow issues have cost him much time since 2019, said he enjoyed starting more because he can dominate a game and, basically just be on the mound more.

“That’s what I like to do — is pitch,” he said. “I just don’t want to be out there for one inning.

“I’ll definitely be able to show more of what I’ve got, being out there longer.”

Besides his sinker, which he can throw at 102 mph, Hicks has a fast slider and a slower one and he’s been working on a changeup so he regards himself as more than a “one-trick pony.”

Regarding Wainwright, Marmol said the 40-year-old agreed with the plan to get him an extra day of rest before his start on Wednesday. But he wouldn’t need two extra days to face Milwaukee. Instead, Wainwright would be targeted to face the Marlins at Miami on one extra day of rest a week from Tuesday.

“I hear you, on it being a division series (with the Brewers) and the whole deal,” Marmol said. “But we feel good about any guy we throw out there right now

“Keeping ‘Waino’ healthy for the entirety of the year is more important than matching him up. If we can buy him a day, we buy him a day,” said Marmol, who agreed that if it were later in the season, he likely would look at this matter differently.

Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz, who started the second and third games of the season, will be on track for the first two games of the Milwaukee series, even though Marmol said Matz had been dealing with a blister that likely prevented him from finishing his pitches as he floundered in the third and fourth innings on Sunday.

“Nothing of concern,” Marmol said.

Andrew Knizner, who would have started with Hudson on Monday, will catch him on Tuesday, said Marmol. Lars Nootbaar, who was to have been the DH, may well be there on Tuesday. Cardinals DHs Albert Pujols and Corey Dickerson have one single (by Dickerson) in 13 at-bats.

“We’ve played three games,” Marmol said. “We’re going to stick to the plan of rotating them as the matchup dictates. Nootbaar will get his shot when we feel like the matchup says it’s his time.”

Pujols would be a likely choice on Wednesday afternoon when Wainwright, who has 185 career wins, faces off against Kansas City right-hander Zack Greinke, who has 219 regular-season wins. Dickerson, a left-handed batter, has just three singles in 22 at-bats (.136) against Greinke. Nootbaar hasn’t faced him but right-handed-batting Pujols is 14 for 49 (.286) with a homer.

The Wainwright-Greinke matchup, at one point surely will morph into who can throw the slowest curveball for a strike. Both have dipped into the 60 mph range and Greinke, 38, has dropped lower than that.

Marmol recovers

Marmol, who missed the second and third games of the Pittsburgh series because of the flu, said, “Watching it on TV was not the way I planned the first week of the season.”

Bench coach Skip Schumaker was the interim manager and Marmol joked, “He handled it perfectly. I thought about going to the Bahamas and giving him another week or so.”

Normally, Marmol said he re-watches games that he has been a part of. But not the recent ones on TV.

“I was seeing double for the last couple of days,” he said. “One was good.”

Arenado is honored

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was announced as the National League player of the week on Monday.

In three games in the short season-opening week, Arenado was six for 12 with three doubles and two homers and knocked in seven runs.

