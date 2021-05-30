Rare mistakes cost Mizzou in super regional

Brooke Wilmes, the Tigers’ instigator at the top of the lineup, got things started with another home run, her fifth in six NCAA games and second off Alexander in as many days.

In the fourth, Mizzou third baseman Kim Wert saved an extra-base hit down the line with a stab off the bat of Madison Naujokas, but her throw was wide, giving the Dukes runners at the corners with one out. Meeks brought home Logan Newton with a sacrifice fly to even the score. With MU’s Laurin Krings getting warm in the bullpen, Mizzou starter Jordan Weber (12-7), survived the inning with a pop-up.

The Tigers stranded a pair of runners in the first and third, both threats ending with Casidy Chaumont strikeouts.

The Dukes made their move in the fifth. Bernett’s leadoff single sent Anderson to the bullpen for Krings, the Tigers’ Game 2 starter, and after a sacrifice bunt and strikeout, JMU’s Jubas drove home Bernett with a single up the middle, then raced to third on Wilmes’ throwing error from centerfield. Shortstop Jenna Laird couldn’t handle a troublesome hop on Alexander’s grounder, allowing another run for the Dukes.

Laird turned it into a one-run game with an opposite-field homer to left in the fifth, but it's all Mizzou could manage against Alexander.