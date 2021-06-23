Reannon Lowery, Paramedic

Paramedic Reannon Lowery has worked at Madison County Ambulance District for 3 years.

"What I love the most about working for MCAD is the shift schedule and the people," Lowery said. "We live together generally 48 hours at a time and have fun while we do so."

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"We were fortunate to be able to keep our jobs unlike some, and the district provided us with the suggested PPE to protect ourselves," Lowery said. "Humor helped us all get through this."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.