Joplin Globe, Sept. 8
Support gas tax in November
You don't have to be an economist or a civil engineer to figure out where the road we are on will lead — nowhere.
Missouri has nearly 34,000 miles of state highway and more than 10,000 state bridges (the seventh-largest state highway system in the nation), yet our gas tax — 17 cents per gallon — is the fourth lowest in the nation. It hasn't been raised in two decades.
The result is what you read about on today's front page: Missouri has the dubious honor of ranking among the worst states in the nation for structurally deficient bridges. Thirteen percent of our bridges have some problem with either the decking, the superstructure or substructure. And, Jasper County ranks as one of the worst counties in Missouri with structurally deficient state bridges.
The simple fact is that we have ignored infrastructure investment — of all kinds — for too long.
We have the chance to make matters right and vote for a 10-cent increase in the gas tax that will be phased in, starting with 2.5 cents per year in 2019, topping out at 27 cents in 2022. If approved, the tax would generate nearly $300 million more per year for roads and bridges once it is fully implemented.
Missouri's Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe was recently in Neosho making a pitch to support Proposition D, the gas tax increase that will come before voters on the November ballot.
"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue," Kehoe said. "This is an infrastructure investment issue."
We agree.
Democrats or Republicans, liberal or conservatives, it doesn't matter, we all drive the same roads, cross the same bridges, and we all reap the rewards of infrastructure investment.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, each dollar spent on road, highway and bridge improvements returns $5.20 in the form of lower vehicle maintenance costs, decreased delays, reduced fuel consumption, improved safety, lower road and bridge maintenance costs, and reduced emissions as a result of improved traffic flow.
"I believe that infrastructure is the key to economic development," Kehoe said. "I hope that this goes through, not because I love taxes or because I want to tax you more, but because I think for the safety of our families and for the best of our economy it is a great step forward in that process."
We urge everyone to support Proposition D in November.
The St. Joseph News-Press, Sept. 8
Prison unrest, staffing linked
Nearly four months removed from the events of May 12, there still is a lot to digest about the riot that heavily damaged Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri.
Clearly, the state Department of Corrections has struggled to return the prison to normal operations.
And no doubt, these struggles have led to hardships for many imprisoned offenders who, in this instance, were innocent of wrongdoing.
It is important to understand long-running problems of understaffing led up the riot — in fact they were cited in grievances by the protesting inmates who objected to reductions in programs and recreation time.
The same problem also has contributed to the slow pace of restoring programs and privileges; it is known correctional officers have feared for their safety in light of the understaffing.
This issue goes to the highest levels of the Department of Corrections, to the General Assembly and the governor. The system persistently is understaffed — reportedly currently by 11 percent — and this is one result.
As of last week the department said it was continuing to move, in phases, to end the summer-long lockdown; was restoring some recreation time that had been cut; and had resumed hot meal service and serving meals in the dining hall. Normal visitation schedules are to resume later this week.
Should these things have happened more quickly? Could they have happened sooner if state authorities had allocated additional funding or taken other steps to more effectively recruit staff, compensate them better and improve retention?
If all of these things had been done in the months and years leading up to this spring, would that have prevented the uprising in the first place?
These thoughts should not be read to excuse the actions of a small number of inmates at Crossroads who rioted for six hours and did massive damage to the kitchen, dining areas, food storage area, offices, prison factories, tools and machinery, as well as security doors.
While just 78 of the about 1,500 inmates contributed to the destruction, all inmates have been penalized in some manner by the loss of recreation time and other privileges.
Family members and inmate advocates have complained, started a petition campaign calling for the removal of the warden and discussed bringing a lawsuit alleging inhumane conditions. They are within their rights to pursue all of these avenues.
Still, the question will linger whether the state's failures in providing adequate staffing for Crossroads should be the chief concern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.