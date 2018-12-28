These editorials have appeared in newspapers across Missouri and beyond in recent days.
The Kansas City Star
Hawley's political use of staff was definitely hypocritical — and potentially illegal
It's against the law to use public resources in a state office for political purposes. On-the-clock office time of a state employee does qualify as a public resource.
And records that Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office released on Friday confirm that state employees often did take direction on how to spend their work hours from the out-of-state political consultants hired to raise Hawley's national profile. Those consultants soon wound up running Hawley's successful U.S. Senate campaign against Democratic Sen Claire McCaskill.
As reported by The Star in October, Hawley's staff used private email to communicate with national consultants Gail Gitcho and Timmy Teepell, who held regular conference calls with state employees during office hours and handed out assignments to state staff. All this began soon after Hawley, who ran for attorney general on the promise that he would not be a typical "ladder-climbing" politician, took office in 2017.
"Jefferson City is full of career politicians just trying to climb the ladder, using one office to get another," Hawley said as a candidate. "I think you deserve better."
If his politicization of office staff time is not illegal, it is at a minimum some dizzyingly high-octane hypocrisy.
The documents show that consultants were involved in many aspects of the attorney general office's work, including communications, policy, administration, personnel and asking employees to compile a list of legislators it would be helpful to get to know.
After The Star's story ran, the liberal American Democracy Legal Fund founded by David Brock filed a complaint with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office accusing Hawley's office of using public resources to support his campaign.
In response to the complaint, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a fellow Republican, launched an investigation. It's to Ashcroft's credit that he requested the cooperation of the office of Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, who has the subpoena power that Ashcroft's office does not.
They will look into whether the political consultants directed the attorney general's staff to do work that was political in nature.
There is no record of public funds going to Gitcho and Teepell, and Hawley's office has deemed the complaint "frivolous."
But a 2010 code of conduct manual for the Missouri attorney general's office defines state resources as, "an employee's position, time, benefits, state supplied materials, equipment and vehicles. State resources also include documents, records and confidential information that an employee would not have come into contact with but for his/her work at the AGO. State resources also include the subject matter and work product arising from actions in which the AGO participates, has participated or is likely to participate. It is every employee's duty to use state resources solely for the purpose for which the resource was provided, for the benefit of the state and the performance of his/her job duties."
It does not explicitly say that trying to get the attorney general elected to the U.S. Senate from the moment of his election as attorney general is not a job duty that would benefit the state. But then, the naifs who wrote that manual did not see Josh Hawley coming.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Returning artifacts means confronting an ugly history
France recently reignited international debate on what to do with artwork in Western museums stolen from former colonies and war-torn states. France has agreed to return 26 works plundered from Benin in West Africa. The move followed a report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron recommending the wholesale return of cultural artifacts looted during the colonial era.
Africa has been particularly hard-hit, with about 90 percent of its most cherished antiquities now believed to be in Europe. The report identified approximately 46,000 objects at the Musee du Quai Branly alone that would qualify for repatriation. Repatriating 26 items is just a start.
Britain has offered to loan back some of its looted artifacts, which is a ludicrous notion. Possessors of stolen property should not get to set the terms for their return. At some point, atonement and transparency must come into play. The United States has returned thousands of artifacts since 2007.
But the process is rarely easy for the victimized countries.
A three-year legal battle involving the sacred funerary mask of Ka-nefer-nefer at the St. Louis Art Museum ended in the museum's favor in 2014. The Department of Justice had argued that the mask was illegally taken from Egypt before it was eventually purchased by the museum. The museum sued the U.S. government when asked to return the mask to Egypt. The Justice Department couldn't prove exactly when and how the mask was stolen, but the museum should have acknowledged that there was a credible claim against its ownership.
Nowhere in the museum's display of this treasure does it suggest it has a contested provenance. The museum should follow the example set by France and publicly acknowledge in its display that the mask's provenance has been legally challenged.
Similar challenges come up regularly whenever artwork and other cherished possessions plundered from Jews under Hitler's Third Reich surface elsewhere in the world. Just because the buyer paid good money for the objects doesn't erase the original crime underlying prior transactions.
This isn't just an ethical question. Transparency also is in the long-term interests of cultural institutions in maintaining public trust.
Western nations that have resisted repatriation have long offered a paternalistic defense: The rightful owners simply cannot be trusted to care for their own heritage. Witness the wanton destruction that befell ancient works in Iraq and Syria when Islamic State militants seized control. But if Western institutions intervene to save cultural heritage from destruction, they shouldn't interpret temporary possession as conveying permanent ownership.
Naturally, there are museums that simply do not want to give up treasures that draw visitors and enrich their offerings regardless of how they were acquired. Institutions that pride themselves as preserving cultural heritage must face the truth that keeping stolen objects is preserving a crime — not culture.
The Houston Chronicle on capital punishment as a policy:
Pride in our state's exceptional history and traditions related to the Old West may help explain Texans' clinging to some practices that should be consigned to the state's past. That includes the death penalty, which continues to be carried out more frequently in Texas than anywhere else in America.
In fact, this year Texas reversed course from the national trend it had been following and executed 13 people; which was more than the 12 executions that occurred in the rest of the United States. Seven people were put to death in Texas in both 2016 and 2017.
After nearly 18 years in prison and numerous appeals, Joseph Garcia was executed Dec. 4 at the Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville. Garcia was one of the "Texas Seven" inmates convicted of murder in the Christmas Eve 2000 slaying of a North Texas police officer during their escape attempt.
With 224 inmates currently on death row in Texas, a 25-year low, more executions appear certain to follow Garcia's. Less certain is what those executions will accomplish other than removing those executed from society — a goal that could be achieved just as well and less expensively by life sentences.
The cost leading to an execution, including appeals and incarceration, easily exceeds $1 million; compared with less than $700,000 to keep an inmate in prison for 40 years.
Of course, money isn't the most important reason for Texas to reconsider capital punishment. With DNA testing and other improved evidence collection methods, it is now indisputable that sometimes the wrong person is sentenced to death.
The Innocence Project says at least 162 inmates have been released from death row nationwide because they were wrongly convicted. The reasons range from mistaken eyewitness identification, official misconduct, and false or misleading forensic evidence.
A report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences concluded that "approximately one out of every 24 prisoners" on death row nationwide between 1973 and 2004 was wrongly convicted.
Not even one death of an innocent person should be considered acceptable or the collateral damage of an imperfect criminal justice system. That imperfect system becomes even harder to defend when viewed through the lens of race, which shows the color of a defendant's skin can determine whether he or she is sentenced to death.
All seven defendants sentenced to death in Texas this year were people of color. That's no anomaly. In the past five years, more than 70 percent of death sentences in Texas have been imposed on people of color — and in particular, African Americans.
Blacks are less than 13 percent of the Texas population but 43 percent of the state's death row inmates. Hispanics are 38 percent of the state population and 27 percent of those on death row.
The American Bar Association says "the disadvantages faced by low-income defendants" also play a role in who gets the death penalty. Since blacks are disproportionately poor in America, they are more likely to be represented by defense counsel with high caseloads, poor training, and inadequate resources.
A recent study in the Boston College Law Review said the discrepancy in how black defendants are treated in America's courts is glaring. "White defendants are 25 percent more likely than black defendants to have their most serious initial charge dropped or reduced to a less severe charge," the study said.
Prejudice shouldn't be the difference in whether someone is put to death. Neither should a clumsy defense, mishandling of evidence, a mistaken eyewitness, or an overly zealous prosecutor with political ambitions — all of which have been factors in wrongful convictions.
The Supreme Court in 1972 ruled the death penalty as applied was unconstitutional, only to reinstate it in a 1976 ruling establishing what were expected to be better safeguards against arbitrary death sentences. Nonetheless, most states have abandoned the barbaric practice. Thirty-seven states have not had an execution in the past five years, and 31 of those states have not executed anyone in the past 10 years. Texas needs to join them.
Capital punishment is no deterrent to murder. Despite the high-profile serial-killer and mass-murder cases that get the most news coverage, homicides are more likely to result from personal conflicts involving people who know each other and aren't thinking about facing a judge in a court of law. A date with a lethal injection needle isn't on their minds.
No matter how or why a murderer killed someone, he should pay for his crime. Vengeance, however, should play no role in the outcome. Any vengeful satisfaction felt is fleeting. It will never fill the hole left in the hearts of a murder victim's family and friends.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette calls exiting Syria the right move for the United States:
Much of official Washington, members of Congress, and members of the press who regard themselves as wise heads on foreign policy are in a state of apoplexy over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. They make two points: The way he did it was wrong, and the decision itself was wrong — the U.S. needs to stay in Syria.
One can certainly argue about any president's means and methods. And this president relies, to an alarming degree, on his own gut instinct over eminent advice and empirical evidence. But in this case Mr. Trump's instinct was right. It is time to get out of Syria.
One must start with why we got in. We deployed land forces in Syria to neutralize ISIS and, let's be honest, topple a bloody regime there. We have largely succeeded at the first goal and failed abysmally at the second.
So, why would we stay on at this point?
Although the political establishment, left and right, Democratic and Republican, and most of the top military leaders say this is not the time to withdraw, none, none, can tell us when the right time to withdraw is.
There is no right time. Look at Afghanistan.
And, of greater significance, no one can explain the current strategic advantage of U.S. ground troops in Syria. They are not stabilizing the country and they are not leading us to a negotiated peace, which is the only possible way to end the war. The war is at a stalemate and no one can win it militarily.
The rationale for staying is that, without a continuing U.S military presence, ISIS will reconstitute itself, Assad will dig in and the Russians will gain an advantage. All of this is possible, if not probable with U.S. troops on the ground.
Why not negotiate with the Russians and Assad? Evil though their regimes may be, they are an inherent part of the equation, and dealing with evil regimes (Saudi Arabia and China are examples) is the task of U.S. diplomacy.
Outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis is fond of saying that the military is only the first line of defense. It makes way for diplomacy. We have done, militarily, what we can do in Syria.
ISIS will surely rise again, in all kinds of places. We are not without options — intelligence, special forces, air power — when that happens. They are the same options we would have if we kept troops in Syria.
While national interest (and there is little pure national interest in Syria) should not be the only calculus of U.S. foreign policy, American military involvement has not advanced the cause of human rights in Syria. To the contrary, arguably.
Our initial involvement in Syria, by the Obama administration, was naive and ignored history. We not only underestimated Assad and the complexity of the situation, but we ignored our own past failures. We said we would bring freedom and democracy to Iraq and Afghanistan, as we said, two generations ago, we would bring them to Vietnam. We failed because we did not understand those places or what it would take to accomplish those ends. Only in Japan, after World War II, did we succeed in establishing a new political order and culture of liberty. That had to do not only with the particulars of that society and the preface of total military victory, but a willingness by Japan to tolerate prolonged occupation and governance, and a willingness by the U.S. to sustain it.
Donald Trump ran for president on a promise to end U.S. military adventurism, world policing and nation-building. He meant it. Many Americans who did not agree with Mr. Trump on much else agreed with that. Mr. Trump made this pledge part of his "America First" foreign policy. And whatever else one might think of the president or that policy, he holds fast to the unique notion that the promises he makes as a candidate, he must keep.
Finally, there is the not insignificant matter of the U.S. Constitution. It says that a president must have a declaration of war from the Congress to go to war. But Presidents Bush (II) and Obama ignored this basic norm, which is not only a primary constitutional one, but a sound political one. (Congress passed resolutions approving action in Afghanistan and Iraq, but this fell short of the constitutional standard for a declaration of war).
If we are to send our young people into harm's way and ask them to risk their lives for us, the case for war must be made and won with the American people. That was not done for Iraq, Afghanistan or Syria, just as the Vietnam-era presidents did not do it. Mr. Trump felt that no good case could now be made for a young American to die in Syria. This time his gut was right.
The Washington Post on the treatment of asylum seekers:
In testimony to Congress on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen spoke at length, and repeatedly, about the threats to which Central American migrants are subjected when they traverse Mexico on their way to seeking asylum in the United States. That was directly after she announced that asylum seekers who do reach the United States will now be returned immediately to Mexico, where they will await their scheduled court appearances — a process that currently takes more than three years.
Ms. Nielsen failed to explain why the migrants, whom she described as constantly beset by rapists, traffickers and other predators in Mexico, would fare better if forcibly returned to Mexico than they were while in transit there.
That's the dangerous paradox, and the hypocrisy, at the heart of the Trump administration's apparently unilateral move to compel Mexico to serve as a waiting room for tens of thousands of asylum seekers, most of whom now come from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Facing vicious criminal gangs and scant economic opportunity, they flee those countries in search of better lives in the United States.
It is true that the surge in family groups seeking asylum has overwhelmed the U.S. system, including shelters bursting at the seams and immigration courts where the backlog is approaching 1 million cases. The administration is correct to be concerned by what President Trump calls "catch-and-release" — the practice of permitting asylum seekers to remain in the country, often for years, while awaiting court hearings that many migrants will skip. That is a form of dysfunction, and one that may encourage Central Americans to attempt the dangerous journey.
The question is which form of deterrence is workable, humane and legal. Family separation, which the administration tried to disastrous effect last spring, failed on all three counts. A more recent gambit, slow-walking processing at legal border points of entry, has had little or no deterrent effect. For now, courts have blocked the administration's attempts to narrow the criteria for asylum claims; and, on Friday, the Supreme Court quashed the administration's attempt to require that asylum seekers cross only at official border points of entry.
It's unclear whether the new "remain in Mexico" policy will dissuade migrants from making the northward trek, if U.S. courts even allow it to stand. (Forcing asylum seekers to wait in a third country may not be legal.) It also remains to be seen whether Washington's new stance results in unintended consequences — for instance, a surge in illegal entry by migrants who may despair at the prospect, and perils, of drawn-out waits in Mexico.
What is clear is that the United States is not absolved of responsibility for migrants legitimately seeking asylum simply because they are compelled to wait elsewhere. If asylum seekers are preyed on, exploited and harmed after having been returned to Mexico, U.S. officials will not be able to shrug off their moral responsibility. The United States is bound by law and international obligations to welcome and vet migrants fleeing persecution, and to grant asylum to those who meet specific criteria. That obligation cannot be abrogated by an announcement.
The Deseret News provides takeaways from the recently released 2018 version of the Human Freedom Index:
Freedom comes and goes in waves, but each wave crests higher and each trough sinks a bit less than the previous one. That's the analysis of Fraser Institute fellow Fred McMahon, and it provides a hopeful note to the awful news that freedom seems to be on the wane worldwide.
We hope this ever-rising analysis is true. Regardless, however, the current trend ought to set off alarm bells.
The 2018 version of the Human Freedom Index, published jointly by the Cato Institute, Canada's Fraser Institute and Germany's Liberales Institute, was released earlier this month. It shows that despite world history being filled with evidence of the awful things that accompany it, despotism is on the rise. Authoritarian leaders, promising enticing visions of law and order, efficient government and a return to some imagined past glory, seem to be popping up all over.
Russia, Hungary, Turkey, Greece, Argentina and Egypt have seen notable declines. The countries at the top and bottom of the list are no surprise. New Zealand and Switzerland are the world's freest. Venezuela and Syria bring up the rear. But the United States comes in a troubling 17th — although that represents a step up from previous surveys.
The report is important because it measures freedom, or the lack of coercive constraint, by 79 different indicators. One of its large subcategories is religious freedom, which has become an acute concern worldwide.
Other recent surveys have monitored the decline in religious freedom. Last summer, the Pew Research Center published its ninth annual study on restrictions on worship in 198 countries, concluding that high levels of government-imposed anti-religious activity are on the rise. Using 2016 data (the most recent available), the study said 42 percent of the countries had high or very high levels of overall restrictions, whether from government or private actions, a dramatic rise from only 29 percent in 2007.
The Human Freedom Index puts it this way:
"The exercise of religion can be both a supremely private matter involving a person's strongest beliefs and a social affair practiced in an organized way among larger groups. Restrictions on that fundamental freedom have been the source of some of the bloodiest and most drawn-out conflicts throughout history, and they continue to animate discord in numerous countries today."
While each of the study's metrics is important, religious freedom goes to the heart of human conscience. It is a basic and fundamental tenet of human dignity and liberty. Its suppression ought to be a warning sign, like the proverbial canary struggling to breathe in a coal mine, that trouble lies ahead.
We appreciate McMahon's optimistic view of the future, while noting that the tone of his insightful preface to the index is predominantly gloomy. He attributes the idea of freedom's steadily rising waves to philosopher Samuel Huntington. Newly freed people often have unreal expectations of how quickly prosperity will follow. This makes them vulnerable to politicians who claim to have a better way. When those promises fail, as they have recently in Venezuela and elsewhere, people desire a return to freedom with more realistic expectations.
"Freedom," McMahon wrote, "requires hard work and does not create overnight miracles."
As the index indicates, that hard work never ends. Even when supposedly won, freedom requires constant vigilance from generation to generation.
The Boston Herald advocates for Tucker Carlson and dissenting voices amid boycott effort:
The progressive mob is on the march, again. Its goal is almost always to shut down conflicting speech by decrying any dissenter as a racist or misogynist or other form of hater. When they've got a media type in the crosshairs, the preferred method used to silence the person they deem offensive is to intimidate advertisers.
Now, it's Tucker Carlson. On his Dec. 13 show, Carlson discussed the migrant caravan that had arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, and the immigration crisis at large. He said that there's pressure from "our leaders" to accept immigrants "even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided." Monday he continued the theme, saying that in the Southwest, "thanks to illegal immigration, huge swaths of the region are covered with garbage and waste that degrade the soil and kill wildlife."
On several recent shows, Carlson has interviewed Genaro Lopez, an elected official.
In Tijuana, Lopez lamented the fact that members of the caravan were "trashing the street." During a Dec. 3 broadcast, Lopez told Carlson that "there's a lot of trash" and later explained that trash, along with home break-ins, drug possession and public drunkenness had caused local schools to be closed.
Immediately though, progressive groups called for Carlson to be blacklisted for using the word "dirtier." They hassled Carlson's advertisers and some have dropped the show as a result.
Carlson did not call migrants "dirty." We should not ascribe to him nefarious motives based on our own knee-jerk oversensitivity.
We should condemn bullying, blacklisting and boycotts pushed by activist groups. It will harm people on all sides of the political spectrum if this continues and only speech deemed risk-free by advertisers will see the light of day. The result will be less debate and discussion. Debate is healthy and we need more of it, now more than ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.