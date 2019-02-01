That the Blues came back from the All-Star break and their bye week — a combined seven days between their last game and their first practice on Thursday — feeling refreshed, invigorated and tanned, is not surprising. A week on a beach someplace warm, with no one slamming your body into a wall at high speed, will do that.
But the Blues also came back feeling confident, probably more confident than they have all season. The way they have played of late, coupled with the ground they have closed on the rest of the Western Conference, has changed the complexion of a season that seemed doomed.
“I feel like we’re building something really good inside here, especially after the last game,” right winger Vladimir Tarasenko said. “A lot of good emotions inside the locker room, a lot of positive. It’s a good time for us. Now we’re ready to make a push and keep it in the right direction.
“We know the season is not over like everyone said a couple months ago. We feel pretty confident now.”
Confidence is something that has been in short supply for the Blues this season, as they struggled to find a consistent path to success. But they restart the season on Saturday in Columbus with a 6-3-1 mark in their past 10 games, which is as good as it’s been for the Blues this season and is better than all but one of the teams currently in the wild card race. The Blues are three points out of a wild card berth, another rarity.
“At one point, I couldn’t even tell you how many points we were out,” goalie Jake Allen said. “I think we’ve put ourselves in a great spot, with an opportunity to capitalize on something that the first two months of the year a lot of people probably counted us completely out of as a possibility.”
The Blues still have plenty of doubters, and as solid a statement as the Blues made right before the break with a dominating win over Anaheim, the Los Angeles game right before it, where the Blues blew a 2-0 lead and lost 4-3, costing them two valuable points, is one of the reasons those doubts persist.
Now they start February, which looms as a short yet unforgiving month. In the upcoming 28 days, the Blues will play 14 games with three sets of back-to-backs. Of those 14 games, 11 of them are against teams that right now are in a playoff spot and nine of them are on the road. Three of their first five games are against teams that in the top five in the league in points, including league-leading Tampa Bay. And at the end of the month, on Feb. 25, is the trade deadline, something that figures to loom over players on the team, particularly pending unrestricted free agents Jay Bouwmeester, Carl Gunnarsson and Pat Maroon.
A year ago, the Blues entered this stretch of the season in a playoff spot but heading down. This year, the Blues are out but feel they’re heading up.
“It’s a different feeling because we feel like we’re playing well,” captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “We’ve built this thing in the right direction. We have some momentum. We ended on a really good note against Anaheim. We can only go up from here and treat every game like a playoff game. We don’t really have a choice. You’re playing 14 games in one month. You should be dialed in mentally. It’s going to be on us to make sure we’re ready.”
“We’ve been crawling our way back into this fight and we ended the break, I thought, pretty good,” said center Ryan O’Reilly. “It wasn’t the best ending but our last game I thought was really good and we want to build. It’s going to be really tough to get in, but I think we can for sure. … If we do the right things and play the right way, it’s going to roll, and that can be a really good thing for us.”
The break is a double-edged sword. While the time off is welcome, it also is why games are crammed together. Some players took the chance to head to a beach somewhere, like the Caribbean or Mexico. Some, like Pietrangelo, stayed home with their family, in his case, with his infant triplets.
“This month is going to be a grind,” Pietrangelo said. “It’s going to be tough. It’s a good thing we have this kind of reset. ... I think given an opportunity to spend six days at home with my kids, I’m going to do it every time. It was a good chance to reset and enjoy some time at home. A lot of quality time. Gave their mom a break that’s well earned. You don’t get many opportunities to put them down to sleep or get up with them in the morning, so to get that opportunity is pretty special.”
Confidence, like momentum (or sleep, if you have triplets), can be a fleeting thing. A fragile psyche was something interim coach Craig Berube — who spent his break in Philadelphia, which may explain his lack of a tan — has pointed to as one of the team’s issues this season. Now, the team seems to be on a more even keel, with a destination in sight but with some strong waves in between.
“It starts when you stop worrying about stuff happening around you and just worry about your game,” Tarasenko said. “Every guy here supports each other. You guys can feel it from the stands and we just play for each other. We feel pretty confident now and it’s nice to be here with the guys. With the work process, we can build a really good momentum and something really good here.”
Did the break run the risk of breaking the momentum they had built up?
“It’s more about confidence,” Tarasenko said, “and I don’t think the break can affect confidence.”
