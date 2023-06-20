Silver Sponsors ($1,000+): Cap America; Dynamite Tunes; Fredericktown R-1 School District; Madison County Wood Products; Perry County Treasures; Sarakas Lawn Care; Sargent Construction Co.
Bronze Sponsors ($500): Bess Insurance Agency; Black River Electric Cooperative; Brown’s Self Storage; Cooper Storage; FCCLA; Madison Medical Center; Melvin Mills Roofing, LLC; Twelve Mile Baptist Church
Copper Sponsors ($250): Barefoot Village Fireworks; Casey’s Sweet Treats; Cedar Creek Hardwoods, Inc.; Christians In Action (CIA); Chuck’s Short Stop, Inc.;● Church Of Christ; Colton’s Steak House & Grill; D & J Rental Investments; Emily Fountain Music; First State Community Bank; Fredericktown Rotary Club; Gifford Lumber Co., Inc.; J-98; Madison County Farm Supply; Madison County Title; Madison Physical Therapy Center; Missouri State Troopers Association; New Era Bank; Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan; Pennies For A Cure; R & L Investments of Fredericktown; Schnapp, Silvey, Reid & Bollinger, LLC; Swinford Realty, LLC