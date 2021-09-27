Relay for Life event returns, in person, Oct. 9

Madison and Iron County Relay for Life will return, Oct. 9, with its first in person event since June of 2019.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. at Azalea Park with team booths, vendors and food trucks and end at 9 p.m. with the drive through luminaria ceremony.

"I am super excited to have an in person event again," Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Event Chair April Sarakas said. "It will be a lot different than what we have had the past several years but at least we are able to have something this year."

To provide an additional way for those to experience the event Sarakas said the event will live stream the luminaria ceremony on its Facebook page at 7 p.m.

"We are going to do our best to make it special, but still allow people to remain socially distanced, if preferred," Sarakas said. "This is why we have added the drive through luminaria ceremony."

The drive-through luminaria ceremony will be available from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sarakas said she is excited to see what everyone thinks about the added drive through element.