Relay For Life Opening Ceremony Jun 19, 2023 48 min ago 0 1 of 4 Survivors complete the first lap to start the 2023 Relay For Life of Madison County. Caregivers and family members join survivors for the second lap. Jenny Revelle sings the National Anthem. More caregivers join the second lap around the Kelly A. Burlison gymnasium. Related to this story Most Popular Man who barricaded himself in house taken into custody A press release issued Wednesday from St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock stated St. Francois County Deputies were sent to a residence in … Farmington woman facing multiple charges Farmington Police have charged a woman with felony burglary, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle, and trespassing… Wright tapped to lead MAC softball program PARK HILLS – C.J. Wright speaks his mind and embraces a challenge. He is recognized around the local sports scene as a fiery competitor with c… MDC confirms second northern snakehead captured in Missouri Fisheries management biologists with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirm a second northern snakehead has been recorded in th… Henson ready to battle cancer A local man known for his optimistic, can-do attitude and his many adventures despite the challenges of cerebral palsy, has also been known fo…