SPECIAL THANKS: Black River Electric, Bob Moore, Amanda Wagganer, Jim Miller, City Of Fredericktown, City Of Fredericktown Employees, Coach Ford, Donna Roberts, Robin Ellenberg, Glenda Tesreau, John Kennedy, Madison County Farm Supply, Pense Bros., Madison Co. Health Dept., Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, Saturday Farmers Market

CORPORATE SPONSORS

Silver Sponsors ($1,000+)

Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds ● Colton’s Steak House & Grill

Fredericktown R-1 School District ● J-98 The Boot

Jennifer Francis ● Sarakas Lawn Care

Bronze Sponsors ($500)

Black River Electric Cooperative ● Brown’s Self Storage

Cooper Storage ● Country Mart ● FCCLA

First State Community Bank (Fredericktown & Ironton)

Madison Medical Center ● Sargent Construction Company

Trackside Hardwoods, Inc.

Copper Sponsors ($250)

Auto Plaza Ford ● Bean’s Cabinets, LLC ● Bess Insurance Agency

Bethel United Baptist Church ● Cedar Creek Hardwoods, Inc.

Christians For A Cure ● Christians In Action (CIA)

Chuck’s Short Stop, Inc. ● D & J Rental Investments, LLC

Domino’s Pizza ● First Freewill Baptist Church Of Fredericktown

Fredericktown Christian Church ● Fredericktown Church Of Christ

Fredericktown Hardee’s ● Fredericktown Rotary Club

Gifford Lumber Co., Inc. ● Madison County Farm Supply, Inc.

Madison County Title Co. ● Madison Physical Therapy Center

MO State Troopers Association ● New Era Bank ● Ozarks Federal

R & L Investments, LLC ● Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid & Bollinger, LLC

SMTS ● Sonic ● Swinford Realty, LLC

On behalf of the American Cancer Society Volunteers, we would like to express our sincere appreciation and a big THANKS to everyone that helped or contributed to the Relay For Life of Madison & Iron Counties Event in anyway. We are grateful for each and every one of you who took the time out of your busy schedule to make this Relay the best yet.

If you have any suggestions, please let someone on the Committee know and we will give it consideration for next year. Your input will enable us to have an even better Relay For Life in 2020.

