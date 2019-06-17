SPECIAL THANKS: Black River Electric, Bob Moore, Amanda Wagganer, Jim Miller, City Of Fredericktown, City Of Fredericktown Employees, Coach Ford, Donna Roberts, Robin Ellenberg, Glenda Tesreau, John Kennedy, Madison County Farm Supply, Pense Bros., Madison Co. Health Dept., Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, Saturday Farmers Market
CORPORATE SPONSORS
Silver Sponsors ($1,000+)
Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds ● Colton’s Steak House & Grill
Fredericktown R-1 School District ● J-98 The Boot
Jennifer Francis ● Sarakas Lawn Care
Bronze Sponsors ($500)
Black River Electric Cooperative ● Brown’s Self Storage
Cooper Storage ● Country Mart ● FCCLA
First State Community Bank (Fredericktown & Ironton)
Madison Medical Center ● Sargent Construction Company
Trackside Hardwoods, Inc.
Copper Sponsors ($250)
Auto Plaza Ford ● Bean’s Cabinets, LLC ● Bess Insurance Agency
Bethel United Baptist Church ● Cedar Creek Hardwoods, Inc.
Christians For A Cure ● Christians In Action (CIA)
Chuck’s Short Stop, Inc. ● D & J Rental Investments, LLC
Domino’s Pizza ● First Freewill Baptist Church Of Fredericktown
Fredericktown Christian Church ● Fredericktown Church Of Christ
Fredericktown Hardee’s ● Fredericktown Rotary Club
Gifford Lumber Co., Inc. ● Madison County Farm Supply, Inc.
Madison County Title Co. ● Madison Physical Therapy Center
MO State Troopers Association ● New Era Bank ● Ozarks Federal
R & L Investments, LLC ● Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid & Bollinger, LLC
SMTS ● Sonic ● Swinford Realty, LLC
On behalf of the American Cancer Society Volunteers, we would like to express our sincere appreciation and a big THANKS to everyone that helped or contributed to the Relay For Life of Madison & Iron Counties Event in anyway. We are grateful for each and every one of you who took the time out of your busy schedule to make this Relay the best yet.
If you have any suggestions, please let someone on the Committee know and we will give it consideration for next year. Your input will enable us to have an even better Relay For Life in 2020.
