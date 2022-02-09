 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reminder: Missouri seeking nominations for 20th annual Show Me Service Awards

The Missouri Community Service Commission is seeking nominations for the 20th annual Show Me Service Awards, held in May 2022. A total of 28 awards will be given in seven categories across four regions. Award categories include:

• Youth

• Adult

• Senior

• AmeriCorps

• AmeriCorps Seniors (Senior Corps)

• Business Excellence

• Community Excellence

Know an outstanding Missouri volunteer?

Submit a nomination at ShowMeService.org by Feb. 28. Nominees will receive a letter of appreciation and winners will be invited to a ceremony in May at the Missouri State Capitol.

Awardees must be Missouri residents who performed a majority of their service within the state and during 2021. For more information or to find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org

