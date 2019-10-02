Rep. Wright meets with Democratic Club

State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, was recently invited to serve as the guest speaker at the Ste. Genevieve Democratic Club.
The meeting last month alternated between points of agreement and disagreement as Wright spoke on political issues in the state, along with the last legislative session’s bills that passed and those that failed.
Wright began his speech by explaining how he balances his personal views with his responsibility to represent the wants and needs of his constituents.
“We need to work together to do good things for the district and I appreciate the opportunity,” he said. “David [Bova] said, ‘we probably won’t always agree on everything’, but I think we’ll probably agree on most things.
“Whenever I try to think of how to consider bills and represent all of you, I try to break it down into three categories. Number one, is it a bill of conscience? Meaning, does it go against my personal conscience? Number two is the constituents — the people that I represent. And then number three, and last in my consideration, is what I call the caucus or my party. That’s how I try to gauge every single bill.”
Wright then offered up a history of his campaign and the interaction he had with his opponent Bill Kraemer. Kraemer was the Democratic candidate and a resident of Ste. Genevieve.
“On primary night, I had not met Mr. Bill Kraemer before that night,” Wright said. “Primary night at the Flash [Restaurant], the Republicans were getting together to watch the results. As I drove up, I looked and I saw people holding ‘no on right to work’ signs. I saw this man I thought surely was Bill Kraemer.
"So, I drove on over to the place and I walked up and I said, ‘Are you Bill Kraemer?’ He said, 'Yes I am.’ We shook hands and we became good friends that night. That night we promised that we would not speak ill of each other. We would try to be honorable and honest. However, I will say that my party did send some things out about Bill that were not becoming, that I was not happy about.
"I talked to Bill — he’s one of the most gracious, fine people I’ve ever met. He said ‘I knew it wasn’t you, and I appreciate you coming over.’ From that night on, he I have become extremely good friends. I know that’s unusual for people that run against each other to become good friends. We’ve done some things together, we’ve helped each other on some projects. The night of the election, he came over to the Republican headquarters, and spoke to the whole group. That’s the kind of man that Bill Kraemer is, and I appreciated him doing that.”
According to Wright, some of the biggest problems he encountered in Jefferson City during the last legislative session was the infighting of the Republican Party members.
“When I went up there, I thought I would be the most conservative person they’ve ever met," Wright said. "Wrong. I believe there’s some crazies on the left, and there are just as many crazies on the right. In my observations in Jefferson City, probably more battles went on between the Republicans than there were between Democrats and Republicans.
"It was usually the Uber-Ultra-Right Wing Republicans against the more moderate Republicans. That’s where most of the battles were. Even in the Senate, there was what was called the ‘Group of Six’. Those group of six held up so many bills that were good bills that we all agreed upon — both sides of the aisle — but they filibustered to high heaven. That kept a lot of good legislation from happening.”
Wright then pivoted to an explanation of the major bills passed into law during the last session and his stances on those bills. He also listed some of the bills that failed and his opinions on why they did not pass. The floor was then opened up for questions from the audience.
One brought up right to work and asked Wright what his stance would be on any future legislation concerning the contentious issue.
“You’re probably not going to like what I have to tell you,” he said. “I am personally for right to work and here’s why. The six months or so that we had right to work, our state moved up against other states four or six places for new companies coming in. When the signatures happened, that stopped everything. I think what would happen if right to work was here, you would have lots of companies coming into Missouri — more than we have now. Then you would have companies fighting over the workers and salaries would go up.”
Wright recalled meeting with several union officials in St. Louis at the start of his campaign.
“They asked me my position, so I told them what I told you,” he said. “Then I also told them, 'I didn’t come up here just to tell you what I think, I want to know what you think and why are you against it.' They had some great points that I hadn’t even thought of. We discussed it.
“One of the gentleman asked, ‘Will you give us your word that if it goes down that you will not participate in any legislation or introduce any legislation that will overturn the will of the people?’
Wright said, "You have my word I will never support right to work. I am personally for it. I’m supporting you. It’s not a conscience thing for me, it is a constituent thing for me.”
In response to discussion about the shortage of funding for various state programs, Wright explained that the Balanced Budget Amendment creates restrictions on spending. Wright noted that having a balanced budget restriction prevents Missouri from having the extensive debt that states like California and Illinois are struggling with, but also makes for difficult spending decisions.
Wright addressed an audience member about a position on not supporting charter schools without accountability comparable to other school systems.
“I’m already there,” he said. “I think that they should have the same accountability, the same standards to meet as the other schools. I would like to see them have to answer to the local school board. I think that’s another way to keep control, I’m a big local control guy.”
On the issue of Medicaid expansion, Wright said he was concerned about the eventual costs involved in the state funding the program properly and that representatives were taking a serious look at the issue.
“Talking to the administrators in my three main towns, they are all for Medicaid expansion,” he said. “That’s why we have a Medicaid committee in our class to try and find out what we do. The challenge is, the way I understand it, it works real well for the first four years or so. We would pay 10 percent, the feds pay 90 percent. Then I think after the fourth year, it reverses, and now we would pay the bulk of it. Where are we going to get the money? There’s got to be some way we can do it.”
At the end of the meeting, the club members applauded and offered their appreciation for Wright’s willingness to speak with them and address their concerns.
