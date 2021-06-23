Kim Dee, Certified Respiratory Therapist

Dee has worked at Madison Medical Center for 3 years.

"MMC is a great place to work because everyone treats you like family and works together as a team," Dee said.

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"COVID was difficult for our staff, but it definitely made it easier to have all the staff working together from cleaning the hospital to front line workers," Dee said.

Did you know?

Madison Medical Respiratory Therapy Department recently purchased all new equipment including, stress machine, EKG and pulmonary function testing machines.

Kim Dee makes up the entire Respiratory Therapy Department at Madison Medical Center.

