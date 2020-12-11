Reyes, Carlos Martinez & Co. could provide relief by competing as starters to help Cardinals cover innings

During his introductory press conference after a trade to the White Sox this past week, former Cardinals innings hulk Lance Lynn outlined how his workouts were focused this past summer on leading the league in starts, in pitches delivered, and that he would be ready in 2021 for a starter’s traditional haul of 200 innings and at least 33 starts.
“Because that’s why they got me,” he said, grinning.
Handling a bulk increase in innings from this past, shortened season — during which Lynn’s 84 led the majors — to this coming year will be a riddle for every team, at every level. Clubs try to avoid sharp upticks in workload from one year to the next because of injury risk, and whether the coming summer features 162 games, as imagined, or something shorter, starters at the big-league level will be asked to, in some cases, double their innings. Some prospects will go from throwing zero innings in games to — well, to be determined, but more than zero. The White Sox added Lynn to devour innings.
His old haunt, the Cardinals’ rotation, will throw numbers at the question.
“We could both count on one hand or less how many times you can go through a season with just five starters,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “It’s very rare. Planning-wise, the more inning depth you have the better. So, yeah, that’s something we’re thinking of.”
Part of that planning is having Alex Reyes prepare this winter to “pitching innings as a starter,” Mozeliak said. Austin Gomber and Daniel Ponce de Leon along with rookie Johan Oviedo are also options to come into spring training as starters and help cover innings along the way, whether they’re in the rotation, extended relief, or spot starts. In the final year of his contract, Carlos Martinez “has to come in and earn a spot,” Mozeliak said. “We’ve guaranteed nothing.”
It is a guarantee they’ll need innings from many arms, depending on how much they expect from their returning starters.
With veteran Adam Wainwright unsigned and Dakota Hudson out for 2021 as he recovers from elbow surgery, the Cardinals are without starters who made 30 percent of their starts in 2020 and pitched 104 2/3 of the rotation’s 279 2/3 innings. After Wainwright’s 69 innings, including the playoffs, the next closest starter was Jack Flaherty with 46 1/3 innings. Tripling his workload would get him to 140 innings, the equivalent of 23 six-inning starts.
The Cardinals have lefty Kwang Hyun Kim returning for his second season, and Miles Mikolas has made progress to be ready without limitations for spring training. If the Cardinals do not re-sign Wainwright, that leaves openings in the rotation — for Oviedo, for Gomber, for a committee of candidates to plug the vacancies. As pitching coach Mike Maddux likes to say: They’ll pass the ball around to cover the innings.
The catch will be, as Mozeliak cautioned in his Zoom conference call Wednesday, making “quicker decisions” on some of the pitchers. Reyes and Martinez are two obvious candidates for hybrid roles — but it’s easier to ask them to prepare for innings and shape their assignments entering the season than ask them to stretch and reach to cover innings in an emergency a few months into the season.
“When you look at the group of pitchers we have, and how 70 percent of them have the ability to be stretched out — that’s a good thing,” Mozeliak said. “When it becomes a bad thing is when they’re (not) stretched out and you can’t go back.”
Cards claim lefty, lose righties
In the minor-league portion of the annual Rule 5 draft, the Cardinals continued the trend of adding to their lefty depth by selecting Garrett Williams off the Angels’ Class AA affiliate, the Rocket City (Ala.) Trash Pandas. The Cardinals scouted Williams, 26, in person at the Arizona Fall League in 2019, and those reports harmonized with the data to suggest a lefty reliever with a hard curveball that’s effective against lefthanded and righthanded batters.
In his final start of 2019 — the last time he threw a pitch in competition — Williams hit 94 mph with his fastball. It’s the fastball that has led to a high walk rate and will be a focus for the Cardinals as they move him to the Class AAA Memphis roster.
The Cardinals did not select a player in the major-league rounds, preferring to keep the three spots open on the 40-man roster for free-agent additions. They did not have a player selected in the Rule 5 draft after protecting leading prospects Ivan Herrera, a catcher, and pitcher Angel Rondon.
Two righthanders were plucked off their minor-league rosters: Former second-round pick Ronnie Williams and Jordan Brink. A power righty drafted out of high school, Williams had his ascent with the Cardinals sidetracked by elbow surgery and will get an opportunity to advance with San Francisco.
Brink was a Cardinal for barely a blink. They selected him in last year’s Rule 5 draft because he stood out for the highest average fastball at his level. With zero minor-league pitches thrown this past year, Tampa Bay had the same info and selected him as one of the 74 players that changed organizations Thursday.
