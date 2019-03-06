CLEARWATER, Fla. — When the Cardinals pulled rookie Alex Reyes aside earlier this spring to tell him that while other pitchers were advancing into games he’d have a second round of batting practice against teammates, Reyes was “really honest” in his response.
He had been delayed in springs before. He had been absent because of suspension, halted by injury, slowed by rehab, and, a year ago, caught in a roster knot that meant an additional month on the disabled list. He didn’t want one delay now to become the domino that tumbled and made other delays inevitable. Manager Mike Shildt said the young righthander wanted assurance that this change wouldn’t wreck his chance to be on the opening day roster.
Showing his health was only part of his plan.
“For me, now it’s win a spot,” Reyes said. “Proving health (came) since they gave me the opportunity to go out there. For me, it’s win a spot. There’s no doubt in my mind that’s my goal.”
The appearance Reyes eagerly craved came Tuesday and after a jittery inning against Philadelphia — one flushed with adrenaline and stray fastballs — he and the Cardinals can let normality replace fanfare, outings replace rehab, and see if his performance wins that spot. Reyes walked two of the first three batters he faced, allowed one run on a hit, and struck out one in his first Grapefruit League inning in four years. In the three springs since, he was suspended for marijuana use, undone by an elbow injury or recovering from elbow surgery.
He has insisted throughout the spring, his first since shoulder surgery, that the only true gauge for how ready he was for the majors was pitching with adrenaline in a game. He called Tuesday’s inning “not as calm” as he wanted, but a necessary hurdle.
“I can say he’s, right now, in a good spot to move forward to having a real legitimate chance to be on our opening day roster,” Shildt said. “It’s been a road. It’s a road that he’s been able to keep straight, straight as possible. I applaud him. It’s a tough road. He’s been able to navigate it and fight it and now he’s on to a cleaner, smoother road.”
The Cardinals will see how Reyes recovers from his inning and determine his next appearance. He needed 22 pitches to get three outs Tuesday, and that puts him in line to throw at least 40 if not more in his next appearance. With three weeks remaining before opening day, the calendar is short for Reyes to build up the same strength as other starters. Shildt acknowledged that the timing makes Reyes’ ability to be in the rotation “a question mark.” But there is no period on that sentence. His next appearance could be a start, and the Cardinals have not ruled out having Reyes move toward a starting job or spending some time as a reliever.
Governing their every decision is how to utilize Reyes this season while not jeopardizing him as a starter for 2020. The Cardinals have what they call a “sliding scale” for Reyes’ workload this season. They have two guiding parameters. They don’t want to reach October and have his innings exhausted, and they don’t want to reach September and realize he only has 50 innings in the majors. The goal is to have him surpass 100 innings and close in on 120 innings or more, and the Cardinals recognize that the more those innings happen on rehab or in Class AAA, the less his talent is influencing their season.
“I think his health will allow him to show what he can do in the big leagues,” Shildt said after the Cardinals’ 2-1 loss. He explained: “We want to be smart and look at (how) we want to build him up and think about him. He’s got the ability to start maybe this year, and you say, if not this year you build him up to start the following year. Right now, we need to compete. And he’s a part of our puzzle for this year and for our team to be competitive. We want to take care of Alex. We want to make sure he’s set up for a bright future. We also want to see what that looks like for us, for this team, for this year.”
After Jack Flaherty struck out nine Phillies, Andrew Miller got traction in his second appearance, and Jordan Hicks riddled the Phillies with a series of 103 mph fastballs and sharp sliders, Reyes got in the game.
During their chat this past month, just before the second live BP session, Shildt said the delay was only on his schedule, not in his opportunity. The Cardinals had one inning scripted for Reyes on Tuesday, and he started it with a 98 mph fastball. It went for a ball. Nine of his first 14 pitches were balls. Back-to-back strikes were put in play to produce a run on a sacrifice fly, and then his inning ended with a fly out on a 3-0 pitch. He threw eight strikes in 22 pitches, but he also showed a willingness to try all of his pitches.
Limited to four innings in the majors a year ago and none the season before, Reyes, 24, is entering his fourth season while still having rookie eligibility. He’s been the Cardinals’ annual top prospect since last appearing at 19 in a Grapefruit League game. But for him there’s not the usual anticipation mixed with apprehension that greets a prospect. Shildt has managed Reyes through the minor-league system and said there’s a reason for that.
“You’re not waiting to see what it looks like,” he said, “because you know what it looks like.”
In his chat with Shildt, all Reyes wanted to hear was he’d get a look.
After a series of springs delayed or springs stolen, Reyes has seized the Cardinals’ attention this spring. Shildt agreed with the description that the righthander has taken ownership of spring. He capitalized on that extra live BP session by turning it into a showcase for his stuff. After one power curve bent by a hitter, Shildt “cackled” in the outfield. Reyes has been equally demonstrative about his feel for pitches in bullpen sessions, his diligence in workouts and the confidence he has in the health of his arm. Even if the inning didn’t go as he wanted Tuesday, Shildt’s review of it offered the clearest sign yet of Reyes’ chances.
Shildt called him “just another pitcher in camp.”
Out to win a spot.
“It’s always a good thing, positive thing, to be out there on the mound,” Reyes said. “You just want to be healthy and you want to be part of the club. (This) was a first step in that direction.”
