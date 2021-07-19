Reyes sets record, keeps perfect save record intact

Of course, in a perfect world, Reyes rather would be talked about as a record-setting starting pitcher. That’s what he aspires to. But right now, he lives in a world in which the Cardinals want to limit his inning count as he rebuilds arm strength, a world in which the Cardinals need a closer. So for the time being, he’s a closer.

The journey to the record has, quite literally, been a long one. Save No. 1 came in 2016, when Reyes was a 21-year-old phenom waiting to take the baseball world by storm. Then there was the Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2017 season and limited him to four big-league innings in 2018. Then he had shoulder trouble and threw just three innings in 2019. Last season, he threw just 19 2/3 innings and picked up save No. 2.

“It’s even more special because of the adversity he’s overcome,” Shildt said.

Saves just weren’t part of Reyes’ resumé. Coming into this season, he had appeared in 117 professional games, at all levels, and had just two saves. In the minors, 82 of his 85 games were as a starter. In the majors, he’s had to rethink his game.