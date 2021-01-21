Rolen is skyrocketing in Hall of Fame esteem

The gist of what Spaeder has told Rolen is that his election to the Hall is on the horizon. It might not be next Tuesday when Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds are the top candidates to be voted into the Hall but Rolen figures to be a strong fourth, no matter what percentage the other three garner.

And he will have six more elections to get the 10 to 15 extra percent he might need when all the votes are counted.

Anyone who attains 50 percent of the vote generally gets into the Hall of Fame although righthander Jack Morris, who topped out at 67.7 in 2013, had to gain his selection through a veterans’ committee rather than the annual Baseball Writers’ Association ballot.

“I’ve been on the outside looking in,” said Rolen, who is a member of the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. “I’m still on the outside looking in but I’m taking a little harder glance at it.

“I was treading water for the first two years but it was a pretty tough draw with Chipper (Jones) and Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. Jim Thome, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero were still on the ballot. That’s a pretty rough go when you start up.