Rolen is skyrocketing in Hall of Fame esteem

Judging by the early Hall of Fame ballots that have been publicized, former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen must have had a terrific season last year. From gaining 35.3 percent last year, his third on the ballot, he is trending at 65.4 percent this year, with fewer than half the ballots made public so far.
“I didn’t make any errors,” Rolen said, laughing. “Didn’t strike out either.
“That’s as well as I’ve played for the last seven (years), or the last 10 or 11 if you really want to get into it.”
Rolen still was joking here because his final season of a 17-year career was 2012. But after gaining 10.2 percent and then 17.2 of the votes (75 percent is needed for election) in his first two tries, he has skyrocketed as the shift toward analytics has become even more pronounced and his defensive skills (eight Gold Gloves) and his career OPS of .855 have come into play. So has his WAR of 70.2, highest for any third baseman eligible for the Hall of Fame who is not in.
Rolen, who spends much of his time now helping to coach his 16-year-old daughter Raine’s basketball team and 13-year-old son Finn’s team, also is a volunteer director of player development for the University of Indiana baseball team in Bloomington, Ind. He admitted he had paid little or no attention to the whys and wherefores of Hall of Fame voting until former Cardinals teammates Larry Walker, a 2020 Hall of Famer, and Gary Bennett put him in touch with analytics guru Ryan Spaeder, “who does a lot of these advanced stats I know nothing about, obviously,” Rolen said by telephone.
The gist of what Spaeder has told Rolen is that his election to the Hall is on the horizon. It might not be next Tuesday when Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds are the top candidates to be voted into the Hall but Rolen figures to be a strong fourth, no matter what percentage the other three garner.
And he will have six more elections to get the 10 to 15 extra percent he might need when all the votes are counted.
Anyone who attains 50 percent of the vote generally gets into the Hall of Fame although righthander Jack Morris, who topped out at 67.7 in 2013, had to gain his selection through a veterans’ committee rather than the annual Baseball Writers’ Association ballot.
“I’ve been on the outside looking in,” said Rolen, who is a member of the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. “I’m still on the outside looking in but I’m taking a little harder glance at it.
“I was treading water for the first two years but it was a pretty tough draw with Chipper (Jones) and Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. Jim Thome, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero were still on the ballot. That’s a pretty rough go when you start up.
“The first year my son and I were sitting outside a basketball practice and he was pretty confident that I was going to make it on the first ballot. I said, ‘Son, I don’t exactly know how it works but I did not see any TV trucks or crews at my house before we left. You’d think there’d be a stronger media presence than we saw.
“He said, ‘Well, Dad, what do we need?’ I told him I needed five percent to stay on there. When Bob Costas came on with the results and he said I had stayed alive at 10.2 percent, Finn gives me a huge fist pump in the back and a high five and we went into basketball practice.
“The next year, he said, ‘Dad, what do you need?’ I said, ‘Bud, we’re at 10.2. We need to go north, not south.”
That next year Rolen polled 17.2 percent.
“So, last year, a nice jump to 35 (percent),” Rolen said, “and Ryan was talking to me about the three (Hall of Fame potential) classes that got cleared out and I was able to hang on. He was hoping I would get a nice spike and he wrote a good article with a lot of stats. “He said, ‘Buckle up. This could be really good.’”
As for this year’s voting, Rolen said, “This was the first year I looked at that ballot and saw maybe some openings to move up.”
But he admitted, “It’s elevated farther than any of us thought it would go and I’m certainly not mad about it. It’s exciting.
“Ryan texted me this week and said, ‘Remember to tell Finn, “50 percent,” but tell him his old man is sitting at over 65 right now.’
“I had told Ryan that I’m just not into the advanced analytics. He said, ‘Be careful. They help you.’ Enough said.”
When his career ended, Rolen, 45, was more concerned about getting his back fixed through surgery and helping his kids’ various sports teams than thinking about a plaque in Cooperstown, N.Y.
But while Rolen has benefited from analytics, center fielder Jim Edmonds, his former Cardinals teammate and equal defensively and offensively, dropped off the ballot after one election, being named on just 2.5 percent of the ballots. Edmonds had come on the ballot two years ahead of Rolen, just before the analytics movement gathered some speed.
“Jimmy is a great point,” Rolen said. “I had a rough ballot, a lot of first-ballot Hall of Famers and I got through that first one. It’s a shame that Jimmy didn’t. There’s a conversation to be had because we all watched him play in St. Louis.
“And Fred McGriff. That’s a no-brainer. I know that if 500 home runs is the plateau, then 493 kind of is, too,” said Rolen, citing McGriff’s career homer total. “He was just a force wherever he played. He hit in the middle of the lineup for 20 years and lost a season to the strike. He had 1,500 RBIs (1,550), or something ridiculous. If the man had hit seven more home runs, nobody is even having a discussion.”
Next Tuesday night, the BBWAA elections will be announced. Rolen will be interested in the show, but only to an extent.
“I’ll be at my daughter’s basketball game but I will try to figure out how to work my phone and sneak off when they put (the results) through. But I’m not going to miss my daughter’s basketball game for it, I can tell you that,” he said.