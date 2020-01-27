Gov. Mike Parson appointed Senator Gary Romine to the State Tax Commission on Monday.
Romine was elected in November 2012 to serve Missouri’s 3rd Senatorial District and was re-elected for a second term in November 2016. He has served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Education, and vice chairman of the Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety.
In addition to his legislative duties, Romine previously served as president and CEO of Show-Me-Rent-To-Own, a business he founded more than 30 years ago. What began as a single store in Leadington, has grown to include nine stores throughout the state. Prior to starting his own business, he taught high school in the Branson and Farmington school districts.
Romine has served as chairman of the Board for the Ste. Genevieve-based MRV Banks from 2007 to 2013 and was previously the president of the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees, of which he had been a member for several years. He has also been a member of the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations for 30 years, previously serving as president and Public Relations chairman. During this time, he participated in Federal Trade Commission and congressional hearings, an experience that gave him unique insight into navigating the federal legislative process. Additionally, he has served as a legislative liaison for the Missouri Rental Dealers Association and as a member of the Government Relations Committee for the Missouri Bankers Association.
Romine holds an associate degree from Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
This story will be updated as we receive more information.
