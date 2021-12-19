 Skip to main content
Rosa Lee Holland

FARMINGTON – Rosa Lee Holland, of Farmington, passed away December 18, 2021, at her residence at the age of 78. She was born in Ratt, Missouri on February 1, 1943, to the late Carter Lee Counts and Mary Jane Meade. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Williams; a son, Donald Louis Carrow, Jr.; an infant daughter; her sister, Elaine DeGonia; her brother, Lindel Sumpter; her grandson, Jeffrey Carrow and her first husband, Donald Louis Carrow, Sr.

Rosa grew up in the Eminence area and went to work at an early age and stayed busy raising her kids. She retired from J.C. Penney Company in Farmington after working there for a long time. She was an excellent cook and her specialty was baking Dago cookies. She also liked flower gardening and just living the simple life.

She is survived by three children Rick (Mary) Carrow of Manchester, Ohio; Brian (Amanda) Carrow and daughter, Tina Carrow, all of Farmington; fourteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald (Carole) Sumpter of Farmington and a special friend, Mary Jane Wulfers.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Copenhagen Cemetery with Rev. Rocky Good officiating. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

