Rotary recognizes FHS seniors

Fredericktown Rotary Club recognizes Fredericktown High School seniors who have 90% or better attendance, no discipline referrals, and a cumulative GPA of 8.0 or better.

A list of eligible seniors are voted on at the end of each qualifying month by faculty and staff who work with senior students. The following seniors have been nominated:

September-Caleb Jenkerson and Patience Garland; October-Lane Mathes and Lydia Mell; and November-Isaac Pirtle and Linley Rehkop.

Each senior receives a $25 Walmart gift card courtesy of the Rotary Club.

Thanks to all our students who go above and beyond to be successful inside the classroom and outside as well.

