Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez, who suffered a strained right shoulder Monday night, causing him to be lifted from the game in the fifth inning, apparently will be able to pitch before the season is over and probably even before the month is over.
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said Martinez has only a slight strain (tear) and he hoped Martinez would miss only “two or three starts,” which would put his return in mid-to-late August. The cautionary tale is that this is the third injury Martinez has suffered on his right side, including a strained lat and oblique, previously.
“What we’ll use the next couple of weeks for,” said Mozeliak, “is to get him into a position where we can decrease those odds of those types of injuries.” Martinez, indeed, was involved in a strengthening program Tuesday afternoon and was unavailable to comment.
Manager Mike Shildt said that considering the immediate alarm when Martinez came out of the game, he was “very encouraged” to hear the prognosis.
When Mozeliak was asked if Martinez could have helped prevent this rash of injuries with different work in the offseason, he said, “(With) player preparation, there’s only so much we can do. Certainly, we’ll try to take him down the right path.”
Injured righthander Michael Wacha, the other veteran staff ace who is rebounding from a strained left oblique muscle, is planning to pitch for the Cardinals before the end of the month. “It’s coming up soon,” said Wacha, who played catch for the third time Tuesday and expects to throw some bullpen sessions beginning next week.
“You’ve got to be sure coming back,” said Wacha, “making sure everything is the way it’s supposed to be feeling and not over-using something to compensate for something else.”
So how does the club go from here to there?
Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Luke Weaver and probably John Gant make up four-fifths of the rotation. Martinez’s turn is likely to be filled by some sort of combination involving lefthander Austin Gomber, who threw 6 1/3 no-hit innings in his first big-league start, and righthander Daniel Poncedeleon, who spun seven no-hit innings in his first start the day before.
Poncedeleon was rushed in to relieve Martinez on Monday, surrendering a grand slam to Colorado’s Nolan Arenado later in the fifth inning.
Shildt said he and the staff hadn’t “quite finalized” how the replacement(s) for Martinez would work but that Gomber and Poncedeleon were in the equation. “Both of them are able to provide ‘starter’ innings,” said Shildt.
Regarding righthander Dakota Hudson, another possibility, Shildt said, “We’re in a good spot where he is in the bullpen. We can never rule it out, but we’re not looking for him to go into that rotation right (at) this moment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.