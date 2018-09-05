North County 15, Herculaneum 0
BONNE TERRE – Maizie Tyree collected three RBI and scored three runs to pace North County in a 15-0 softball triumph over Herculaneum on Wednesday.
Kiersdan Davis finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Jillian Wruck went 2-for-3 with an RBI single for the Lady Raiders (6-2).
North County extended a 5-0 lead with 10 runs in the third inning to end the action early. Sam Payne allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one in the win.
Emma Keen contributed an RBI triple plus three runs scored to the attack, and Brianna Morgan had a single with two RBI and two runs scored.
Molly Moore and Emilie Morgan were each 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Hillsboro 4, Farmington 0
FARMINGTON – Emily Mudd carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and provided her own run support as Hillsboro blanked Farmington 4-0 in a district semifinal rematch.
Although the Lady Hawks rested ace hurler Emma Nichols, the Farmington lineup still faced a daunting task against Mudd, who compiled 12 strikeouts and walked three.
Farmington freshman Abby Robbins allowed all four runs four hits against her during the fifth inning, and was otherwise highly effective in defeat with seven strikeouts.
Jensen Knudtson opened the fifth with a double, and Kelsey Boyd’s sharp single to center loaded the bases after Robbins was charged with her third hit batsman of the game.
Mudd cleared the bases with a go-ahead, three-run double to make it 3-0, and third baseman Amber Cage followed with an RBI single.
Roberts successfully worked around two runners in the top of the second inning, and was helped by a diving catch from center fielder Allyson Helms in the seventh.
The Knights (1-2) wasted a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the first after Courtney Swink and Sophia White drew back-to-back walks.
Mudd induced a fielder’s choice at home while fanning two other batters in the frame, and went on to retire 16 of 17 batters before Makenna LaChance singled to break up the no-hit bid.
Robbins and Helms opened the Farmington seventh with consecutive singles, but were stranded after Mudd got a ground out and two strikeouts to end it.
VOLLEYBALL
Ste. Genevieve 2, Windsor 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Julia McKlin totaled six kills and two blocks at the net, and Ste. Genevieve topped Windsor 25-22, 25-14 for its first victory of the volleyball season.
Jennifer Humbolt tallied four kills, and Ella Reed served three aces while equaling Marysa Flieg with three kills apiece for the Dragons (1-2).
Taylor Matthews finished with 11 assists, and Brittney Kreitler dished out nine more.
GIRLS TENNIS
Potosi 6, Windsor 3
POTOSI – Michelle Whitaker served up an 8-0 singles shutout, and the Potosi girls tennis team notched a 6-3 victory over visiting Windsor.
Lacey Portell and Emily Missey helped Potosi (2-1) sweep the top half of the singles lineup, and Grace Leggans added a triumph from the No. 6 position.
Windsor salvaged two hard-fought singles wins, as Alyssa Weisner edged Taylor Campbell and Nicole Rice defeated Sarah Hornsey in tiebreak sessions.
Campbell joined Molly Hamby earlier to prevail in doubles play. The tandem of Portell and Missey also won 8-4 for the Lady Trojans.
Singles Results:
1. Lacey Portell (P) def. Bailey Anderson, 8-5
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Mackenzie Sowa, 8-3
3. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Mackenzie Lamkins, 8-0
4. Alyssa Weisner (W) def. Taylor Campbell, 9-8 (8-6)
5. Nicole Rice (W) def. Sarah Hornsey, 9-8 (7-4)
6. Grace Leggans (P) def. Allison Hulsey, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Portell/Missey (P) def. Anderson/Sowa, 8-4
2. Weisner/Rice (W) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-4
3. Campbell/Molly Hamby (P) def. Lamkins/Madison Jennewein, 8-6
St. Pius 9, North County 0
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – St. Pius dropped only four games during the doubles phase, and completed a 9-0 shutout over North County.
Nicole Martin of North County fell 8-6 to Jordan Schulze at No. 3 singles in the closest match of the afternoon.
Madison Reed played Sydney Proffer within 8-5. North County dropped to 1-3 overall.
Singles Results:
1. Suzie Wilson (SP) def. Jamie Ohara, 8-3
2. Lilly Bollmann (SP) def. Megan Matlock, 8-3
3. Jordan Schulze (SP) def. Nicole Martin, 8-6
4. Sydney Proffer (SP) def. Madison Reed, 8-5
5. Ellie Rosenauer (SP) def. Mackenzie Wooldridge, 8-1
6. Olivia Pettibone (PB) def. Anna Hansen, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Wilson/Bollmann (SP) def. Ohara/Matlock, 8-1
2. Schulze/Rosenauer (SP) def. Martin/Reed, 8-3
3. Pettibone/Katie Radoch (SP) def. Wooldridge/Hansen, 8-0
