North County 62, Saxony Lutheran 54
JACKSON, Mo. – Karter Kekec scored 23 points, and the North County boys basketball team outlasted Saxony Lutheran for a 62-54 road victory on Tuesday night.
Cody Hubbard added 12 points for the Raiders (4-2), who carried a 33-30 lead at halftime and put four starters in double figures.
Clayton Crow finished with 11 points, and John Starkey added 10.
Potosi 68, De Soto 46
POTOSI – Senior Noah Jacobsen netted 27 points, and Potosi produced a dominant third quarter to defeat visiting De Soto 68-46.
Zach Haynes finished with 12 points and Kaleb Coffman tallied nine for the Trojans (4-2), who outscored the Dragons 26-12 over eight minutes to extend a 28-22 halftime lead.
Jordan Mertens paced De Soto with 13 points.
Hillsboro 66, Ste. Genevieve 49
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ben Lampkins scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field, and Hillsboro earned a convincing 66-49 victory at Ste. Genevieve.
Michael Brewer had 17 points plus 11 rebounds, and Mark Moore totaled 15 points and five assists for the Hawks, who led 28-24 at halftime and moved the ball inside for a 50-36 edge after three quarters.
Senior Chad Donze posted 16 points for Ste. Genevieve (4-2), which closed out the first quarter with a 15-13 advantage.
Logan Trollinger added nine points on three perimeter shots, while Derek Morganthaler and Christian Boyer pitched in seven each.
The Dragons made 7-of-10 free throws in the game.
St. Pius 59, Central 48
FESTUS, Mo. – Dre Townsend delivered a game-high 18 points off the bench, and St. Pius forced 14 turnovers in the second half to defeat Central 59-48.
Jalen Thornton finished with 12 points and Kayden Cook matched Riley Naeger with nine apiece as the Lancers outscored Central 24-15 in the fourth quarter.
Breven McMullen paced the Rebels with 16 points. His jumper and a subsequent 3-pointer by Trevor Bradley gave their squad a 33-29 lead late in the third quarter.
Townsend responded with three consecutive 3-pointers of his own – including the middle one that beat the buzzer – and connected five times overall from long range.
Cook made a layup that pushed St. Pius ahead 49-39 with 2:50, and the home team withstood a late threat from Central despite struggling from the line.
Jake Casey drained a triple that trimmed the margin to 50-46 with 1:59 remaining, but the Rebels saw Thornton claim two crucial offensive rebounds of missed free throws.
Naeger added a layup and dunk off back-to-back steals in the closing seconds for St. Pius (4-1).
Casey finished with 13 points, and Bradley contributed 11 before fouling out for Central (3-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North County 41, Grandview 31
WARE, Mo. – Kayleigh Winch powered the offense with 18 points, and the North County girls emerged from a bruising battle against Grandview with a 41-31 win.
The Lady Raiders were a perfect 7-of-7 from the line in the second half, and used a solid defensive effort to surge ahead after the contest was tied 18-18 at halftime.
Ella Gant had six points as North County (6-0) continued its unbeaten start. Ashley Thomas, Stephanie Peterson and Julia Christopher chipped in four apiece.
Sarra Faust scored a game-high 18 points, and Isabelle Kuczka added nine for Grandview.
