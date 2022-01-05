Route F closed for culvert replacement

Route F in Madison County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the roadway.
This section of roadway is located between Route V and Route A.
Weather permitting, work will take place Jan. 4 through Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.