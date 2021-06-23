Eric Davis, D.O.

Dr. Davis has worked at Madison Medical Center for 16 years.

"We stress community involvement and truly care for the health and well-being of our community," Davis said. "Our staff treat our patients like they are our family."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"We provided resources and information for our patients regarding COVID-19," Davis said. "We also provided medical care for our patients during this crisis through in person visits in the office, vehicle visits, home visits and telemedicine visits."

Did you know?

Madison Medical Center Rural Health Clinics gets in the spirit with "fun days" and holidays. Every staff member's birthday and other occasions such as births and weddings are celebrated. They also support each other through tragedy and illness. The whole team is like one big happy family.

The Rural Health Clinics are made up of Martha McGraw, Dana Fults, Amy Meek, Shannon Sikorski, Kassandra Seabaugh, Patrick O'Hara, Tracy Kelley, Sandy Horton, Melinda Fischer, Ladon Myers, Heather Cheaney, Samantha Reever, Sharon Davis, Nancy Lodge, Chelsi Francis, Crystal Edmond, Alanna Guess, Kristie Hill, Connie Hall, Angie Menz, Brandy Dane, Veronica Mayes, Tahnee Bohn, Eric Davis, Marie Foster, Marcy Mills, Missy Johnson, Karen Wright, Sally Dettling, Julie Buford, Hannah Clark, Robbin Besher, Corinna DeFrancesco, Laura Daniels, Becky Dube, Tammie Stricklan, Mary King, Courtney Thomas, and Courtney Noble.

