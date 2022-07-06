Safety Day at Azalea Park, Thursday

Ozark Regional Library and Missouri State Parks are partnering to bring the community a free, fun, and informative bicycle safety program for families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at Azalea Park.

Little cyclists’s skills will be tested on a bicycle safety course and, upon passing, they will be awarded their own personalized Missouri State Park Rangers driver’s license. Parents and guardians will also learn about other safety topics, such as how to document details that may help in an emergency. Children are invited to bring their own bikes for a safety check and to use in the safety course. If a child doesn’t have a bike of his or her own, one can be borrowed from the park. Toddlers are invited to participate with tricycles.

Shepherd Mountain Bike Park will be attending and offering free bicycle maintenance tutorials and a chance to learn more about the park. Free helmets will be given out courtesy of Cap America. Supplies are limited, so arrive early to get a helmet. The City of Fredericktown will donate bikes to raffle off for two lucky winners.

For more information about this program, contact the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site museum at 573-546-3454 and speak with Brick or Bryan, or call the library at 573-546-2615 and speak with Suzie.

