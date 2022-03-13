Same 'high expectations,' pivotal questions face Cardinals in shortened spring

JUPITER, Fla. — There was a moment even after the last-swing wild-card loss at Dodger Stadium when, in the lingering afterglow of a historic 17-game winning streak, the Cardinals felt a gust of enthusiasm carrying them toward 2022, riding the jet stream of the contender they could become. That extinguished suddenly with the jarring firing of a winning manager and a 99-day work stoppage that cast doubt on the season, let alone their aspirations.

The spring to recapture that lost momentum begins Sunday.

“You’ll see an exciting vibe,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations.

The Cardinals begin their 131st season in the National League with an official workout Monday and before opening at home April 7 they’ll play 15 exhibition games, almost half the original schedule. The agreement Thursday between the players’ union and Major League Baseball ended the lockout and started a hyperspace jump into the season.

Oliver Marmol, the team’s first-year manager, wants a camp chocked with competition because “competition breeds excellence,” he said. It also can inspire remembrance.

“What are we excited about?” Mozeliak said. “Obviously we felt like our club finally showed what it was capable of doing. I think the excitement is going to come into this camp. … there is a feeling we were playing that this club was finally click. We got into camp with high expectations.”

The Post-Dispatch starts each season with 10 questions that greet the Cardinals as they arrive at their Jupiter complex, 10 questions that will fill their spring, shape their summer, and determine their initial steps toward fall and a fourth consecutive playoff berth. But with this sprint through March for opening day, here are nine questions awaiting them in Florida – because they’ll run out of time before answering the usual 10.

1. Who will be ready, when, and able to pitch how much?

The biggest challenge facing every team this spring is how to get pitchers ready, how many pitchers to have ready, and how to be ready to cover the innings and protect against injuries. The Cardinals have the added challenge of three members of the rotation returning from injuries that interrupted their 2021 season. Miles Mikolas (elbow), Dakota Hudson (elbow), and Jack Flaherty (oblique) combined to make 25 starts last season, 14 of them from Flaherty. Adam Wainwright and newcomer Steven Matz complete the five-man rotation, but a committee of arms will be asked to supplement that group. Workloads will be scrutinized. Covering innings is a clear and present concern, complicated by the abbreviated schedule.

Marmol and pitching coach Mike Maddux met all weekend, collecting info from pitchers, to coordinate the schedule and calculate what pitch counts they can rely on when camp closes. And the Cardinals have not ruled out adding depth on the go, a lesson learned from 2021.

“I always caution myself never to get too excited about the word depth,” Mozeliak said, “because it gets tested too quickly.”

Starting Monday, for example.

2. Who gets first crack at designated hitter?

Mozeliak’s annual explanation on prospects poised for the majors, from Kolten Wong to Dylan Carlson, is the importance of playing time to every promotion. He repeated it regarding Nolan Gorman, suggesting “if he’s not going to get 20-25 plate appearances in a week, is that in his best interest? You don’t reward three weeks of play for possibly sacrificing development.”

Well, has the new CBA got a deal for him.

The advent of the universal DH injects at least that many at-bats suddenly into a NL lineup, and the Cardinals want to see if one, two, maybe three of their young hitters can take them. It could be a rotating cast or a musical-chair position – the bat without a spot in the field gets it. They continue to consider short-term, free-agent options and are keen to get Juan Yepez (22 homers at Class AAA) swings from the right side. But they want to lean left for balance. They’re intrigued by lefthanded-hitting Lars Nootbaar, who impressed with a 1.080 OPS in the hitter-friendly Arizona Fall League. And there’s Gorman, a lefthanded-hitting power prospect – rising, reliable at multiple infield positions, and, the Cardinals wonder, ready?

3. What are the fundamentals of Camp Oli?

As the Cardinals rediscovered their roots and prioritized defense and sharpened other fundaments, Marmol has most of the same staff returning and all the same emphasis. Whatever twists the righthand man of former manager Mike Shildt puts on it will have to be quick – fewer days in spring means fewer hours on the field, fewer opportunities to go through the drills that are hallmarks of the Cardinals’ crisp play.

“In order to bring the best out of each guy, I like to see a high level of attention to deal in the areas that a lot of teams, honestly, don’t spend a lot of time on,” Marmol said. “And that’s defense and baserunning. We will have a high-level attention to that.”

From team-building in Escape Rooms to game-dissecting “Ball Talk,” a spring reveals its personality and purpose over time, making clear how much it reflects the manager’s.

4. Who’s the match that ignites at leadoff?

The first sign of the matchup-oriented moves Marmol plans with the lineup will come from the top – right there at No. 1. Edman had the deed to the leadoff spot in 2021 and sweetened his production with the second-most doubles in the league (41) and 30 steals. But his .308 on-base percentage settled near the bottom of leadoff hitters, and the Cardinals’ .313 OBP from No. 1 was the fourth-lowest in the majors. To get a more consistent spark, the Cardinals are considering a less consistent look to leadoff. Late spring games offer a dress rehearsal for some data-driven decisions that could see Bader, Edman, and Carlson all used at leadoff depending on the split. When asked, Marmol suggested even potential cameos by Goldschmidt.

5. Can Paul DeJong seize shortstop?

Unable to meet with coaches or utilize the team’s hitting lab, Paul DeJong invested in a private hitting instructor and weeks spent rethinking his approach so he could reanimate his production. The return on that investment would be reclaiming his job. DeJong starts as the incumbent at short, with a caveat. He must outplay the rookie who replaced him. Steady fielding and flickers of offense earned Edmundo Sosa 11 starts in the 17-game run and the wild-card game. Good glove, but the Cardinals believe DeJong can reassert the bigger bat. DeJong hit 19 homers to lift, slightly, career-lows in average (.197) and OBP (.284). Since his 30-homer, All-Star season, DeJong has hit .213 with a .673 OPS and 22 homers in 158 games. The Cardinals believe some of that can be traced to torso and hand injuries – aches in his past now. A year ago, spring was the first hint of a glitch in his swing (nine-for-45, 16 strikeouts). He needs March to be the first glimpse of a fix.

6. What roles await Reyes, Hicks & the Swingmen?

Time may be too short to give former closers Alex Reyes and Jordan Hicks long looks as starters, as advertised this past winter. But not for them to emerge as pivotal middlemen. The Cardinals are collecting pitchers who could serve as spot starters, long relievers, or late-inning options – swingmen who, like accordions, play at different lengths. Reyes, Hicks, Jake Woodford, and newly signed righthander Drew VerHagen will serve as understudies or shadows for the rotation as the Cardinals try to leave spring with a multi-faceted, multi-inning bullpen. Buy-in begins in spring. So does determining how Hicks, after two seasons interrupted by injury, and Reyes adapt. The group’s durability and versatility will allow the Cardinals to leave with seven or more pitchers ready to start, and the option of piggybacking to open the season.

“I absolutely think you have to be openminded to that, yes,” Mozeliak said.

7. How will they fill the openings before closer?

All of that is prelude to how the Cardinals hold leads at the end of games. The Cardinals have Giovanny Gallegos aimed toward the ninth but would like to find the right reliever to pair with him – or compete against him for those saves. Ryan Helsley, eager to be back from elbow and knee injuries, joins lefties Genesis Cabrera and T.J. McFarland in the setup relay. Reyes and Hicks have experience if pulled back into the ninth-inning orbit. The market for free-agents began accelerating late Saturday – including Joe Kelly reportedly signing with the White Sox – and the Cardinals believe they can add at least one more reliever this spring who could make a difference finishing games through fall.

8. Will there be any time for surprises?

The condensed spring limits the innings and at-bats available to prospects and thus reduces (eliminates?) opportunity to make an impression – or turn being a spring sensation into an April debut. There are some candidates positioned to overcome the schedule and make a March on the Cardinals’ roster, if not for opening day then as the summer unfolds:

• Brendan Donovan: Infielder had a .399 OBP in the minors and, yes, bats lefthanded.

• Freddy Pacheco: Venezuelan righthander struck out 95 batters in 54 innings, held opponents to .151 average at three levels.

• Andre Pallante: Power-righthander had a 1.29 ERA in brawny AFL. Trim the walks and he climbs the depth chart.

• Luken Baker: Massive DH-type was a prime candidate to be plucked in the Rule 5 draft until it was canceled. Slugged 26 homers, .530 last year.

9. Do they have enough to win it all?

Limited in the times he was able to speak publicly this winter by the lockout and the Cardinals’ policy that did not allow coaches to do interviews, Marmol nevertheless had a consistent message when he did: This team expects to win World Series, period. The Dodgers remain a force. The big-money Mets have fortified their pitching. Milwaukee made moves to maintain its reign. With 14 consecutive winning seasons and likely one last season with catcher Yadier Molina, the Cardinals, not so quietly, believe they’re in that class.

Spring must be confirmation of such confidence.

Or, they’ll face far more questions.

