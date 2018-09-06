Sand Ridge
Courtesy of IDNR

LOCATION: The Sand Ridge State Forest (SRSF) office is located approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Forest City, Illinois, in Mason County. 

Total acres: 7,500

Huntable acres: 6,600

Open acres: 300

Timbered acres: 6,000

Sand Ridge State Forest is characterized by a flat to gently rolling terrain. Forest consists of approximately 3,500 acres of hardwoods and 2,500 acres of pine. Open acres are prairie and wildlife management fields. 

SEASONS: 

Deer, turkey, game birds, waterfowl, squirrel, coyote

For more information: Visit the Sand Ridge Sportsman Digest at: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Pages/SandRidge.aspx

