Fans duck as St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) sprays them with champagne during the Blues' Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Blues took one item off their offseason to-do list by agreeing Monday to a two-year, one-way contract with forward Zach Sanford.

Sanford was one of four Blues restricted free agents to file for salary arbitration on Friday, though in most cases, that’s merely a procedural matter in the contract negotiation process. Sanford’s new deal will pay him $1.5 million a year, not quite twice what he made last season, when his NHL base salary, on a two-way deal, was $875,000.

Sanford had eight goals and 12 assists in 60 regular-season games during a bittersweet season for him that began with his father dying suddenly during training camp. Sanford was a regular in the lineup starting on Jan. 23, which was also when the Blues began their 11-game winning streak, and he was in the lineup for most of the games the rest of the season. He played the first three games of the playoffs before being scratched, then sat out until Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, when he moved into the lineup when Oskar Sundqvist was suspended by the NHL. In the final five games, he had one goal, three assists and was a plus-5. He scored a goal in Game 7, a goal that came against the team the New England native grew up rooting for.

Sanford’s signing leaves the Blues with three restricted free agents who have filed for arbitration, Sundqvist, defenseman Joel Edmundson and goalie Jordan Binnington, all of whom can expect significant raises coming off last season. The Blues have three other unsigned restricted free agents, Ivan Barbashev, Robby Fabbri and Ville Husso, who either aren’t arbitration eligible or didn’t file.

Per the website capfriendly.com, the Blues have $12.4 million under the salary cap for those players. The Blues figure to have 13 forwards under one-way contracts, meaning they get paid the same whether they are in the NHL or AHL, plus forward Robert Thomas, who has a two-way contract.

Unrestricted free agent Pat Maroon remains on the market, which has seen little action in the past several days.

Meanwhile, the Stanley Cup continues to make its way east through Canada. After spending the weekend in Saskatchewan with Tyler Bozak, Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz, the trophy moved to Manitoba on Monday with Edmundson. Later this week, it will be in Ontario, where several members of the Blues live.

