Sanford more than just a 'third wheel' on Blues' line with O'Reilly and Perron

“And there’s a lot of potential there. We knew that and you gotta just work with guys, and you gotta keep putting ‘em in situations to succeed. And he’s done a great job of working and getting to a higher level and a next level. He’s at that right now. He’s a very effective player for us.”

Sanford hasn’t been out of the lineup during the 2020 calendar year. His last stretch as a healthy scratch came over a five-game period from Dec. 21 (San Jose) through Dec. 31 (Arizona).

“It’s definitely frustrating when you’re going in and out,” Sanford said. “You don’t know what to expect on a day-to-day basis. We’ve had a handful of guys here kind of in the same boat. The coaches, and the other guys that have gone through that, have done a good job of supporting each other and making sure we know what’s going on, and know what to expect, and know what we need to do.”

Talks with Berube, but especially assistant coach Steve Ott, have been helpful to keep Sanford on the right path and give him an idea on how he needs to improve his game.

Of course, at the highest level of hockey you have to prove yourself every day. After spending most of the pandemic pause in Boston — he’s from Salem, Mass. — Sanford wants to do just that.

“I think towards the end of this regular season before the break, I was finally starting to put all the details together,” Sanford said, crediting O’Reilly for help in that area. “Before it was here-and-there. Or one thing would be good and one thing would be missing. But for me, it’s just continuing to work on those and try to bring them all every night.”

