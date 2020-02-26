Sausage, Pancake Supper
There will be a Whole Hog Sausage and Pancake Supper 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., March 7, at Sedgewickville United Methodist Church, off Hwy 72 on K at the corner of EE. It is all you can eat. A­ freewill donation will be accepted. For more information call Alice Crites 573-803-9637.

