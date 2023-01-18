Scandella continues rehab from hip surgery

Marco Scandella understood what he was getting into.

The St. Louis Blues defenseman had already undergone surgery on his left hip in 2017, so when his right hip needed it in September, he knew the process would be a long one. Faced with a six-month recovery timeline, Scandella and his girlfriend, Jessica, formulated a plan.

“This one was a little worse than the left side, but I just felt like you have so much time in the day, but if you start wasting days and being lazy, that’s where the journaling came in for me,” Scandella said after the morning skate Monday. “It was just kind of getting into the routine and not just letting three weeks pass and being like ‘OK, well, what did I do in those three weeks?’ Yeah, I went to the rink and my exercises, but I just wanted to dial it in.”

Scandella is now four months removed from an initial six-month prognosis, back skating with his teammates but still a ways to go until he returns to the St. Louis blue line. Rejoining the team (if not permanently) is a notable checkpoint for many injured players as they work back to health, since recovery can often be a lonely and isolating process.

For Scandella, he said it has been helpful to have Scott Perunovich around him, as Perunovich is rehabbing a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for this entire season.

“Team’s going on the road for 12-day road trips, you’re coming into the rink, there’s two or three people,” Scandella said. “Not a lot of interactions. It’s good having at least a friend. It sucked to see Scotty get hurt, obviously, you want him to succeed, especially one of the younger guys, who’s got a lot of potential to be really good in this league.”

Scandella and Perunovich were the first of what has become a deluge of injuries on the Blues back end. Currently, Torey Krug (lower-body, reevaluated in early February) and Robert Bortuzzo (lower-body, has not skated) are also on injured reserve. Nick Leddy recently made his return to the lineup.

The Blues could use an influx of bodies on the back end, but Scandella didn’t want to talk about return dates. Instead, he gave the Blues training staff credit for how they’ve helped him progress to the present day.

“That’s why I feel like, at this point, I’m skating really good right now,” Scandella said. “Still not ready to play, and we’re going to see where it goes. For now, I don’t want to talk about timeline. You never know when there are setbacks. As of right now, I’m feeling pretty good. So I’m pretty happy about that.”

Hip injuries can be finicky ones.

Scandella’s surgery in 2017 was in May, and his recovery was complete in time for him to play all 82 games the following season. He said he did not want to get into details about his current injury, but said his right hip “was bad, pretty bad.”

Across the league, players have taken different amounts of time to return from hip procedures. Tyler Seguin in Dallas took nearly two years before he could once again do explosive workouts, and find jump in his game. Nikita Kucherov in Tampa Bay missed the shortened 2021 regular season due to hip surgery, but returned in time to lead the Lightning in postseason scoring.

Scandella, 32, said the first six weeks of his recovery “were not fun.”

“It’s not fun being out, especially coming into the season and missing so much of it,” Scandella said. “Just trying to stay focused, one day at a time. Recovery is long, it’s already been almost four months. If you look at the whole four to six months, it’s pretty daunting.”

So, for the first time in his life, Scandella kept a day-to-day journal, a way to log his progress during the long slog of rehabilitation and also keep himself honest. He changed his nutrition. He watched his own personal habits. He tried to find routines. He “just wanted to look over and review” his path.

“When you go through an injury like that, it’s easy to get into a darker place and maybe not treat your body the way you want to,” Scandella said. “I think journaling things definitely helped me out. I have to give a lot of credit to my girlfriend, too. We did it together, we changed up our nutrition. We went in with a game plan. I just want to do everything I could to better my body and get ready as fast as I could.”

Should Scandella return at the six-month mark, that would put him on track to return in mid-March. By that point, it’s unknown what kind of Blues team Scandella would be rejoining.

The league would be two weeks removed from the trade deadline. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong would have made his decision whether to chase a playoff spot or collect draft picks. But that’s far from Scandella’s mind.

“We’re in the present now, so we’re getting closer,” Scandella said. “It’s pretty exciting to be out with the boys skating.”