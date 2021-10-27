Schenn moves into O'Reilly's spot in the lineup

When the season began, St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube looked at his offensive options and decided to put newcomer Brandon Saad with the established pair of Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron on his top line. By the third game of the season, at Vegas, it looked like the trio was starting to come together as Saad got his first goal of the season, with assists from Perron and O’Reilly.
The next day, Saad tested positive for COVID. Five days later, O’Reilly did too. Goodbye top line.
“It's kind of a tough bounce, both of my linemates go down,” Perron said. “It's a little bit different.”
Perron already has had COVID, missing the playoffs last season, so he’s not fearful of being next (“I hope not,” he said). But when the Blues play Colorado on Thursday at Enterprise Center, he’ll have his fourth set of linemates in four games. Hockey goes on, and to look at the Blues in practice on Wednesday, they had all the smiles and laughter you would expect from a team that is off to a 5-0 start, not one that will be without its linchpin for at least the next four games.
“It's tough,” Perron said. “We lose our captain, our leader and for me personally, a guy that I obviously rely on a lot on the ice. Many little things, the details he brings to our game every single night, with his attitude, the way he carries himself around the rink, to be prepared to take enough on our shoulders that we can help the team out. I think definitely we're going to miss him, but guys got to carry the load for the next little while here until he gets out of this and move forward.”
The last time the Blues didn’t have O’Reilly in the lineup for a regular season or playoff game was April 7, 2018, a 5-2 loss to Colorado that eliminated the Blues from playoff contention. That Blues lineup included Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka and Dmitrij Jaskin and didn’t have O’Reilly, who was in Buffalo, and Perron, who was with Vegas. Only six of the 20 players for the Blues that day — Brayden Schenn, Robert Bortuzzo, Ivan Barbashev, Colton Parayko, Oskar Sundqvist and Vladimir Tarasenko — still are on the team.
When Berube sat down on Tuesday to figure out a lineup without O’Reilly for his first time as Blues coach, he wanted to keep the changes to a minimum. With that in mind, he said it didn’t take too long to come up with a plan.
“I tried to simplify as best as I could,” he said. “I talked with the coaches about what they thought. This is what we came up with.”
Berube moved Schenn in between Perron and Klim Kostin, moved Tyler Bozak into Schenn’s spot with Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich and placed call-up Dakota Joshua in the middle of the fourth line. The third line of Tarasenko, Barbashev and Robert Thomas stays intact.
“We've had lines that have been doing really well,” Berube said, “but I do want balance throughout the lineup and we've got a significant amount of young guys in the lineup so it's nice to have veterans with those guys, so I do look at that, too. The Thomas line has been real effective, so I didn't want to split that line up.”
Perron and Schenn have been together before.
“They played together last year and probably the year before that at times, too,” Berube said. “That was always one of the switches that I made when I took Perron from O'Reilly, I put him with Schenn all the time. They do have familiarity with each other. They're going to have to do a good job, they're probably going to be playing against (Nathan) MacKinnon's line quite a bit, as other lines will too but that line's got to be good. They're going to have to be real good for us.”
Perron said he has spoken with O’Reilly.
“I've talked to him a little bit to see how he's doing,” Perron said. “Obviously we knew we probably (as a team) would have to keep dealing with that throughout the whole year. … It's just a situation that it's almost like more and more normal to get those situations. I think he's doing fine. I've got to check up with him again today, see what type of stuff he's got, but it's really for him to talk about that, not me."
James Neal will move into O’Reilly’s spot in the middle on the first power-play unit, with Barbashev taking Neal’s spot on the second unit. Neal took Kostin’s spot with O’Reilly and Perron for the second half of the game Monday as Berube started going with three lines, but Kostin will be back in that spot at least at the start on Thursday.
One other place O’Reilly will be tough to replace is on faceoffs. His winning percentage of 66.4 is third best in the league and his winning percentage on defensive zone faceoffs, 63.5, is also among the league best. And O’Reilly takes a lot of defensive zone faceoffs. His 52 so far is the third-most in the league, behind only players who have played two games more than he has. He’s taken just about as many defensive faceoffs as the rest of the team combined. He also usually takes the faceoff to start killing penalties.
“We've got (Barbashev and Thomas) on the same line, which can handle faceoffs,” Berube said. “'Bozie' obviously can, (Joshua)'s been doing a good job in the minors on face-offs, so he's an option too and we'll need Brayden Schenn to be real good in the circle.”
The absence of O’Reilly will change a lot of things. The Blues will hope their early season success isn't one of them.