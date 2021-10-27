Schenn moves into O'Reilly's spot in the lineup

When the season began, St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube looked at his offensive options and decided to put newcomer Brandon Saad with the established pair of Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron on his top line. By the third game of the season, at Vegas, it looked like the trio was starting to come together as Saad got his first goal of the season, with assists from Perron and O’Reilly.

The next day, Saad tested positive for COVID. Five days later, O’Reilly did too. Goodbye top line.

“It's kind of a tough bounce, both of my linemates go down,” Perron said. “It's a little bit different.”

Perron already has had COVID, missing the playoffs last season, so he’s not fearful of being next (“I hope not,” he said). But when the Blues play Colorado on Thursday at Enterprise Center, he’ll have his fourth set of linemates in four games. Hockey goes on, and to look at the Blues in practice on Wednesday, they had all the smiles and laughter you would expect from a team that is off to a 5-0 start, not one that will be without its linchpin for at least the next four games.