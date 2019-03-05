Brayden Schenn is back. The veteran forward and 2017-18 season NHL All-Star is back in the lineup and is accompanying the team to California for a three-game road trip that begins Wednesday in Anaheim.
"I'm excited to go join the guys again," Schenn said Tuesday. "Obviously no fun sitting out. We all know that. So I'm looking forward to helping the team."
Schenn has been practicing regularly with the team for a week or so, but what was different about Tuesday's practice at the IceZone in Hazelwood is that he was back on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko — a sure sign that he's ready for game action.
"He looked good today and feels good," interim coach Craig Berube said. "So there's a good chance he'll be in tomorrow."
Schenn has missed the Blues' past six games with an upper-body injury, a period in which the team went 2-3-1 and scored only 10 goals — one of which was a shootout score.
"It's a big help (having Schenn back)," captain Alex Pietrangelo said. "You put guys like that in the lineup, high-end players, it's gonna impact you."
The Blues' other sidelined top 6 forward, David Perron, remains sidelined. Perron, who has not played since Jan. 17 in Boston, practiced with the team again Tuesday in St. Louis before the team left for Anaheim. In fact, he has been practicing with the team longer than Schenn.
Nonetheless, Perron is not accompanying the team to California, meaning he will miss at least three more games. Perron has been sidelined with a concussion-related injury.
LINE CHANGES
Even though Schenn has been reunited with O'Reilly and Tarasenko, Berube continues to juggle some of his lines as he looks to add scoring punch to the lagging offense.
During Tuesday's practice, the second line consisted of Pat Maroon, Tyler Bozak and Robert Thomas. The third line was Jaden Schwartz, Oskar Sundqvist and Alexander Steen.
"Schwartz with Sundvist and Steen, that should be a good all-around line," Berube said. "Good 200-foot line. That's what I'm looking for there. Can play against anybody. Plus, they should be able to score some goals, too."
The fourth line was Mackenzie MacEachern with Ivan Barbashev and Sammy Blais. That would make Zach Sanford and Robby Fabbri extras.
Our earlier story by Tom Timmermann on Schenn's and David Perron's availability:
The Blues could be getting Brayden Schenn back for their California trip, though David Perron remains a question mark.
Coach Craig Berube said Schenn was “making good progress” and would be making the California trip, which starts with a game in Anaheim on Wednesday. Perron, however, is “still the same,” Berube said, and his status for the trip was “up in the air.”
Perron has been skating with the team in recent practices and has been an active participant. Berube said Perron had passed all the necessary tests and it was up to the player when he returned to action. Perron hasn’t played since Jan. 17.
“I think it’s good that he’s skating with us,” Berube said, “and hopefully he decides that he’s going to come on the road and he’ll get more practice time and keep going and when he feels like he’s ready to go, that will be good. I can’t answer when he’ll be ready to go.”
BLAIS TO STAY, FOR NOW
Forward Sammy Blais, who has gone like a yo-yo between St. Louis and San Antonio this season, will stay with the team for a while, at least, after his most recent call-up Saturday. The team used one of its four non-emergency callups after the trade deadline to bring Blais up.
“He’s coming on the road trip with us,” Berube said. “We’ll see how it goes and see how he plays. We have extra guys so we want to use guys and get different lineups in on a nightly basis and get guys in and out of the lineup. He’s going to get an opportunity. He’s done a good job since he’s been up here. It’s not been easy for him with travel and up and down, but we like his energy when he comes in, he’s physical, and he’s got good puck skills. We all know what he can do and he’s done it in the minors with scoring and making plays and he’s actually done some good things up here, too, with the puck.”
“I have no idea (how long I’ll stay), to be honest,” said Blais, who noted that it was warmer back home in Quebec on Monday than it was in St. Louis. “But we’ll see. I hope so. Just keep playing and see what happens. I’m always happy to be back here.”
MAC LESSONS
Mackenzie MacEachern came to the defense of Jordan Binnington on Saturday night after a Dallas player poked at the goalie’s glove, but he took a two-minute roughing penalty in the process that got Dallas a power play and the go-ahead goal. Shortly before, there had been no call on Dallas when players went after Pat Maroon for making contact with Stars goalie Ben Bishop.
“They didn’t call anyone on that,” MacEachern said. “I saw them go after Binner a bit and I was kind of sticking up for Binner there, but I may have taken it too far, unfortunately. It’s part of the game. I learned a lesson from that. ... Next time I know how far I can go.”
Meanwhile, defenseman Robert Bortuzzo got hit by two Carolina players on Friday in Raleigh, but only one penalty was handed out to each team. Bortuzzo felt both Carolina players should have gotten penalties. “That was my argument,” he said.
TIME OFF
The Blues had a full day off Sunday and on Monday, Berube gave the team an optional practice so players wanting a second day off could have one. The Blues’ game with Dallas on Saturday was the end of a run of 15 games in 26 days.
“I think the rest is really important,” Berube said. “Get the energy back. There are bumps and bruises this time of year (with) a lot of hockey. It’s kind of a day off, for some guys two days off, but not totally off. The day off yesterday, being away from the rink was really good, then today, coming here, we had a good meeting this morning, some good video. Some guys didn’t go on the ice but they were in the gym doing stuff.”
“Any chance you can take to recharge the body and recharge the mind,” Bortuzzo said, “is beneficial. We’ve been going at it for a while here, almost every second day, playing a high intensity game right now. You like to decompress. At the same time, it will be nice to get to California.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.